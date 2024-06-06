3 Compelling Reasons to Patent Your Invention From a Business Perspective

You have a great idea for a new product. You’re excited because it’s very unique and different. There’s nothing like it. You know everyone is going to want one. When you share your idea with your friends, family, and colleagues, they suggest patenting your invention to protect it. That’s what you hear on Shark Tank, too. Getting a patent is how you protect your invention.

But is this really the best reason to file a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office today? Most people don’t understand how the patent system works, let alone how to use a patent to help you commercialize an invention. Patenting your invention may deter others from copying you. What it allows you to do for sure is sue for patent infringement, a process that has become time-consuming, prohibitively expensive, and very uncertain.

I speak from personal experience. When I sued one of the largest toy companies in the world in federal court 20 years ago, it cost me three years and hundreds of thousands of dollars. In the end, the outcome of my case was determined by two words in one of my patents. After all this time and money?! I couldn’t believe it. Suing for patent infringement was a slippery slope in which no one really won, I learned. It’s become even more challenging for inventors to assert their patent rights. When a patent owner is awarded a large sum for infringement, frequently it’s later overturned. The only reason I was able to take this large company on was because I had the support of my attorneys. For most inventors, the cost of suing for patent infringement is simply too high.

But even with a patent, it’s difficult to put a stop to copycats — which is why patenting your invention just because you’re afraid someone is going to steal it doesn’t make a lot of sense. It’s also worth noting that copycats don’t steal ideas; they imitate successful products. Inventors tend to overlook this reality because they passionately believe in the potential of their inventions.

So, when does it make sense to invest time, energy, and money into patenting your invention? First, you need to determine what your goals are. Is this a big idea? Are you starting a business? Will you need to build a team?

There are many reasons to patent your invention that have nothing to do with litigation. Here are three.

1. Raising funds for your startup. The evidence is clear: Startups with intellectual property raise more money. So, if you’re starting a business that you need to raise funds for, patenting your invention can be extremely beneficial. It gives you a point of difference compared with other products on the market. It gives your startup value, which is attractive to investors. This is not universally true. Many technology startups have very few patents. 2. Licensing your invention in a competitive industry. Many large companies will only consider licensing an invention if it has a utility patent. This is because they have the ability to police infringement and are thus looking for a point of difference in the marketplace that’s protected. They have relationships with retailers and distributors, as well as deep pockets.

For them to agree to pay you a royalty, they need a guarantee. To justify all of the time and money they’re going to spend, they want to be able to defend this invention against copycats and infringers.

For simple product ideas, this is not the case. I recommend filing a provisional patent application, which gives you 12 months to test the market and the option of filing a non-provisional patent application moving forward.

3. Building a team. Developing a “wall” of intellectual property helps you build a team by conveying that your idea is unique and you’ve done your research. It instills confidence in others that you know what you’re doing and therefore, they should join you. To help you build this wall, don’t overlook other IP tools, including trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and design patents.

Fundamentally, the right intellectual property strategy depends on the nature of your invention. Every industry is different. For most simple ideas, a patent isn’t needed. If the cost of bringing your product to market isn’t particularly high and it’s unlikely to have a long lifespan, focusing on getting an issued patent isn’t warranted. Sometimes, to move forward with a product idea, you do need to protect it with a patent. The best way to determine whether you need an issued utility patent for your particular idea is by studying the industry and learning what the requirements are.

Before you patent your invention, get clear about your business objectives. This is what you need to commercialize your invention! Don’t file a patent application without understanding the industry you’re operating in, and never let fear be your guide.

