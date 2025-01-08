Avoid Doing This When Launching a New Product

Don’t let excitement cloud your judgment, and nine other worst practices to avoid.

When you have an idea for a new product, the excitement and enthusiasm you feel are undeniable. Could it be the next big hit? You need a roadmap for what to expect ahead. Without one, you’re likely to make a lot of mistakes.

The biggest mistakes inventors make have to do with expectations. I know, because I’ve been selling my ideas since my early 20s, and for the past 25 years, I’ve had the privilege of helping others commercialize their inventions. Here are 10 common mindsets to avoid as you begin developing your idea into a product. 1. “This is a new idea! I’d better protect it.”

Are you sure? Getting ahead of yourself can lead to expensive mistakes. Start determining whether your idea is indeed new by searching the marketplace first. Then, search for “prior art” — the technical term for evidence that your idea is not new. Typically, this involves reading patents. Today, searching for prior art is quickly and easily accomplished with new, affordable AI-based tools from companies like Patently. In my experience, inventors often rush to pay a patent attorney or patent agent to file a non-provisional patent application on their behalf. This isn’t wise, because at this early stage, you’re likely to make changes to your idea — requiring you to pay for more intellectual property to be filed later on, draining your limited resources. If your idea is genuinely new, consider filing a provisional patent application first. It’s inexpensive and allows you to test the market with some protection.

2. “I’ll figure out how to do this along the way.” Enthusiasm can take you far, but without a game plan, veering off course is all but inevitable. Do you plan to license your concept to a company or venture it on your own? Each path has different requirements, challenges, and opportunities. Think carefully about what aligns best with your resources, experience, and goals. Having a game plan will give you focus and direction. 3. “Everyone is going to want this.”

The real question is: Will people actually buy it? Testing the waters early on is key to avoiding heartache and financial loss for inventors. Conduct a focus group, pitch your concept to potential licensees, or consider doing a small production run to gauge interest from consumers. (Crowdfunding platforms also help you assess demand.) Avoid assuming everyone will love your idea. Instead, test early and often to validate your concept. 4. “This is such a great idea that it will sell itself.”

That’s not how it works! Creating demand is essential. Many inventors overlook the need to tell a compelling story about their product. Consumers want to know not only what you’ve created but why you created it. Sharing your journey and making it personal increases authenticity and thus appeal. Practice telling your story and include a friendly photo of yourself with the product. If it’s in stores, take photos of it there, too. This personal connection makes people more likely to engage with and support you. 5. “If I can sell it, the money will come.”

Be realistic about the profitability of your idea. If you license it, will the company have the necessary distribution channels? If you’re selling it yourself, do the profit margins allow for sustainable growth? Whether you license or venture, crunch the numbers carefully to ensure your efforts pay off. 6. “I can do this all myself.” Determination and hard work are invaluable, but no one can do everything alone. You’ll likely need a team at some point. Be honest about your skills and identify where you may need support. Are you ready to invest in building the skills you lack or hiring others who can help bring your vision to life?

7. “I’m ready for this.” While confidence is necessary, being realistic is also important. This journey will likely take longer and be more challenging than you initially expect. Are you mentally prepared? Do you have enough time and resources to commit? Being honest with yourself about these factors can save you from burnout and disappointment later on. 8. “I know better.”

Staying focused and determined is a good thing. So is being open to advice. Are you willing to listen to experienced mentors or those who have been down this path before? Flexibility is essential for an entrepreneur, because mistakes are inevitable. Asking good questions and being open to change are what keep you moving forward. 9. “Everything has to be perfect.” You’re going to encounter setbacks. The sooner you accept that things will never be perfect, and that’s OK, the better. Are you willing to compromise and make adjustments? Good enough is what’s needed to move forward.

10. “I know exactly what I want out of this.” Take a moment to reflect on what success looks like for you before you get started. This will give you a sense of direction. Educating yourself about what to expect will also help you avoid being taken advantage of. Make sure the people you are paying attention to have actually accomplished — ideally, repeatedly — what it is you’re trying to do.

