3 Tips to Capitalize on Business Trends in 2024

The first few months of a new year is always a great time to reflect and set goals. For small business owners, there are many factors that go into goal setting and planning for the year. As you determine goals for your business, there are several key considerations that can really help your business excel in 2024, including staying on top of trends. Here are three tips to stay tuned in to your industry and customer base, and help set strategic goals in 2024:

Evaluate macro trends in the world The state of business is constantly changing. Regardless of location, size or industry, it is a continuous dance to stay on top of the latest and greatest trends in our world. However, having a pulse on the macroeconomic and social trends is a great starting point to ensure your small business is ahead of the game when it comes to business goals. Macro trends are easy to spot. These tend to be major events, movements or cultural crazes that drive behavior. As a small business owner, these types of trends are key to understanding your audience, which is why it is imperative to evaluate them on a regular basis. When evaluating macro trends, simply observe and consider how a trend might affect your business. Even if it doesn’t seem directly connected at first, many times these macro trends have some sort of business impact. Through evaluating and identifying what the impact is, your small business will be better equipped to respond accordingly. Consider direct trends in your community Whereas macro trends affect the world at large, often it is trends in our direct communities that have the strongest impact on local business. Most small businesses are rooted in their local communities. In fact, The UPS Store is a prime example of this–we recently announced a call for entries for The UPS Store® Small Biz Challenge, an inspiring and thrilling national business competition. The competition is just one way to showcase unstoppable entrepreneurs from local communities across the nation.

When it comes to trends in your direct community, customers are a great source of information. The majority of community trends spread through word of mouth; gathering intel from community members and key players is an effective way to stay on top of the trends that are impacting your community. Keep a pulse on the industry Lastly, industry trends are a vital area to key in on when evaluating trends. Whether you are in the business of franchising or retailing, every industry has certain factors that make it ebb and flow. By grasping the trends that impact on your industry, your small business will have the tools it needs to stay ahead of the competition. One practical way to stay on top of trends in your industry is to read magazines and trade publications, listen to podcasts, or subscribe to e-newsletters that focus on tricks of your trade. There is no shortage of outlets, but it may take a bit of research to find the ones that best suit you. However, the benefit of staying on top of industry trends is that you will position your small business to be leaps and bounds ahead of the game, and able to quick-strike on new opportunities.