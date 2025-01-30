How to Take the Next Step in Business Leadership 

Small business owners and entrepreneurs alike know the first month of the year is typically dedicated to goal setting, vision statements and yearly reflections. While this time of the year is great for setting the tone for your business, it is also a great time to step up your leadership skills when it comes to setting and achieving those goals. Here are my three “M’s” for taking the next step in your leadership skills for 2025.

Manage your people effectively One of the pillars for stepping up your leadership game in 2025 is to strengthen your management skills and provide value for your team. Any small business owner knows that people are integral for business success and managing them effectively is paramount for growth, retention, satisfaction and more. As an entrepreneur, learning the ropes of management can be challenging, especially if your small business started as a one- or two-person team. However, as you look to grow your business, this skill becomes increasingly important to refine. A few practical ways to better manage your teams are through clear communication and proper feedback. Communication is essential for management and must be often and clear. Keeping an ear to the ground on how your team is doing will better position you to know their needs and address them accordingly. Congruently, sharing feedback in a timely and meaningful manner will work wonders for your team on an individual and holistic scale. Make your vision known The next “M” in stepping up your leadership skills is to make your vision known. Having a clear vision is one of the strongest and simplest ways to pave the way forward for your business. With this said, it is not always the easiest to do. As a leader, it is important to ensure your organization’s goal setting does not become crowded with lofty, unclear and unprecise metrics. Rather, keeping your vision concise, inspiring and in lockstep with your organization’s values will position you and your team for greater success in the future.

Once you have aligned your vision, there are plenty of ways to go about making it widely known. Some key ways include actively communicating to stakeholders, continually refining and collecting feedback, and using visuals when helpful. By actively communicating your vision, key stakeholders will be more likely to be on the same page for your organization’s success. Additionally, collecting feedback on your vision will ensure your stakeholders feel included and as a result, will allow them to more effectively recall. Finally, using visuals can be a great way to simply and effectively share your collective vision. Master your craft The last “M” in improving your leadership skills this year is mastering your craft. Part of growing your leadership skills is ensuring to “walk the walk” and not just “talk the talk” – which includes honing your small business skills! By mastering your craft, you may inspire others to build their skillsets and come to you for advice, which will further position you as a strong leader for your organization. Additionally, this task can often lead you to new experiences such as a new course, certification, or even a competition. For example, The UPS Store, Inc. recently announced our Call for Entries for the 2025 Small Biz Challenge – an inspiring national competition that invites budding small business owners from across the nation to showcase their small business chops for the business opportunity of a lifetime. This exciting competition began in 2019 and continues to grow each year as a program that encourages and strengthens up-and-coming small businesses. This competition is one example of ways to master your craft and put your skills to the test. Growing your leadership skills can take place in many ways. By managing your people effectively, making your vision known and mastering your craft, you can begin to reach new heights in leadership and subsequently achieve your small business goals.