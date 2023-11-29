3 Tips for Expanding Your Network

Small businesses are founded on ingenuity, ambition and hard work, but for small businesses to thrive, they often must add one more ingredient–strong relationships. Building relationships and maintaining a powerful network can uncover new business ideas, bring in new customers, reveal potential mentors and provide new business partner opportunities. Despite the benefits, building and expanding a business network can be challenging and uncomfortable for some business leaders. Here are three tips that help me grow stronger relationships in the workplace and my network; hopefully they will work for you, too.

Ask Questions to Other Leaders in Your Industry

One way to create strong relationships in the small business world is to ask questions. The most influential business leaders will tell you that keeping a curious mind and asking questions allows them to learn from those who have come before them. Asking questions is an avenue to grow and source information, and a great way to begin new relationships and strengthen existing ones. Particularly for younger business leaders, asking questions from industry leaders is one way to build mentorship opportunities.

Mentors are important at all stages of a professional journey but can be especially helpful to lean on when facing a career change or a business challenge. Building these mentorships can start with asking simple yet thoughtful questions like what drives them in the workplace or what gets them going in the morning. These questions can create deeper relationships that can lead to uncovering workplace success strategies. One real-life example of the power of mentorship came from The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge. Contestants in the challenge were partnered with mentors that helped them grow as business owners. The ultimate winner of the challenge this year, LaDonna Welch, noted how great it was to learn from the other competitors and her mentor.

Attend Social Events Outside of the Workplace

Social events are another effective way to build strong relationships. In the small business world, so much time can be spent on work or office-related events. Finding time to attend events that are not directly related to work is sometimes exactly the key to relationship building. For example, you could attend a local pop-up shop during the holidays where different businesses collaborate for a fun community gathering, a charity event or a networking night hosted by a local professional organization. These business-agnostic events can offer an opportunity to build genuine relationships at a human level. These events typically don’t have an agenda and allow you to be yourself. By getting to know peers in the industry outside of work, you may find that there is a side to them you never uncovered. This can lead to unexpected work relationships, memorable conversations or even unexpected business opportunities.