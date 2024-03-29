Three Tips to Get the Most from Mentorship this Spring

For small business owners, mentorship is a key component for success. Sometimes it can be hard to find someone who truly understands your business needs and provides proper guidance. As leaders, this spring is a great chance to connect with current and/or new mentors in your life. Here are a few effective ways to get the most out of a mentorship over the coming months:

Set up networking sessions One of the best ways to develop strong mentorship is through networking. Many small business owners will assure you that strong mentors allowed them to excel in their career–and that setting up coffee chats, golf rounds, or simple phone call check-ins helped them get there’. Once you’ve identified a mentor or two that you admire, asking to meet in a formal, or informal setting is the key to let the relationship grow. The UPS Store Start Small, Grow Big program helps younger generations with exactly this. Through donations across more than 5,200 The UPS Store locations, the program supports Junior Achievement USA®, an organization dedicated to empowering youth. School-aged children receive lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness, hands-on mentoring and more. As champions of small business owners and entrepreneurs, it is increasingly important to teach young students skills, such as networking from a young age–and you never know, they could be the ones asking you for a coffee chat in the future. Decide on a meeting cadence Once you’ve found someone you can see as a mentor–or have been approached to be a mentor yourself–the next step is to set a meeting cadence to ensure that your relationship can grow. Meeting once is helpful for getting started, but a true mentor is a long-lasting relationship that evolves over time. One of the best parts about mentorship is watching each other grow, which is why long-term mentorships are ideal.

Setting a meeting cadence will ensure that both you and your mentor talk regularly and don’t go too long without updating one another. Most small business owners know that a significant amount of change can happen in a short time, so meeting once a month, or every other month with your mentor is a great way to ensure that you are creating space for the relationship while juggling the fast pace of work. Voice your honest needs Mentorship has so many benefits, but it is difficult to achieve those benefits without honesty. A key part of a successful mentorship is to ensure you are forthright in meetings with your mentor. Additionally, mentors must give honest responses on their end, too. Without voicing your true feelings and needs, mentors will not be able to properly advise their mentees. An example of how this can happen is a very common one. When someone asks, “How are you?” your natural response can be “good” or “fine.” However, by responding more authentically with “I am feeling stressed,” or “There is a lot on my plate right now,” your mentor can better advise you. At The UPS Store, we recently launched the Small Biz Challenge, a national contest for the most unstoppable entrepreneurs. Throughout this competition, semifinalists are paired with a personal mentor to guide them through the process and the series of challenges they will be faced with. This mentorship we provide is just as valuable as winning the final grand prize.