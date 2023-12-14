Three Ways to Give Back This Holiday Season

As the holiday season is in full swing, this is a perfect time to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship and give back to those who have helped you along the way. Whether it is showing gratitude to a team member who is always there for you, volunteering in your local community, or helping teach the next generation important life skills, there are countless ways to give back. The following are a few ways to embody the holiday spirit of giving this season.

Show Appreciation to Those Around You

As a small business owner, it is no secret that it takes a village to run a successful business. Countless collaborations happen on a day-to-day basis that help business leaders thrive. Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday operations, showing appreciation can sometimes find its way to the bottom of the to-do list. However, one of the greatest gifts you can give those around you is simply a kind gesture to show recognition. A small act can go a long way when it comes to expressing gratitude to your circle of colleagues. A simple thank you card, or handwritten note can speak volumes for showing appreciation.

Support Your Local Community

Community is an essential part of being a small business owner. Day in and day out, local communities are often where we find our most loyal customers, trusted partners, and cherished mentors. That is why supporting your community throughout the holiday season is a great way to embrace the giving spirit this year.

Whether it is purchasing your gifts from other small businesses in the area or partnering with a local charity for a greater cause–giving back to your direct community can take many shapes and sizes. This January, The UPS Store will participate in the annual Rose Parade® on New Year’s Day, which is inspired by The UPS Store Start Small, Grow Big program benefitting Junior Achievement–an initiative that supports the next generation of small business owners and entrepreneurs. Additionally, local students from Junior Achievement will help decorate the float ahead of the parade.