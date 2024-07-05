3 Tools and Tactics to Improve Your Return Process

If you’re in the business of selling a product, you’re in the business of receiving and managing returns. According to a report from the National Retail Federation, for every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer incurs $145 million in merchandise returns. The rate is daunting, but it’s not all doom and gloom. With the advanced tools and technology available, brands are now looking at product returns as a valuable touchpoint in the shopping journey to build relationships with customers, earn loyalty, lower costs, and increase sales.

These are some of the effective solutions brands are using to facilitate successful returns management. Harness the power of big data.

The advanced analytical tools used to compile big data provide companies with access to a level of information that can improve business significantly. By analyzing historical data on returns, businesses can identify patterns and trends, such as common reasons for returns, recurring product defects, and ongoing quality issues. Conducting this analysis leads to a better understanding of the root causes of returns, ultimately enabling more informed decisions that improve product quality, reduce returns, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Because the volume and density of big data are so vast, it can be overwhelming to even explore, let alone utilize, without support and guidance. Recognizing its value, many companies are now integrating with returns management software platforms such as AfterShip, Happy Returns, Loop, and ReturnGo, to streamline and optimize this stage of the shopping experience. These platforms collect, analyze, and transform data into actionable insights that brands can use to minimize returns and even turn returns into more purchases. Provide alternate returns channels.

If you have a business that receives e-commerce returns, this part of the shopping journey is rife with opportunities to increase sales. Blue Yonder, a supply chain management company, recently surveyed a group of U.S. retailers about e-commerce returns and found that 74 percent of consumers admitted to making impulse purchases during a trip to return online ordered items at a store location. Ryder’s annual study of U.S. consumers corroborates these findings with year-over-year growth in the number of online shoppers who report making additional purchases when returning an online order in a store. While this is happening organically, brands are now seeing the potential it creates and finding ways to encourage this behavior, incentivizing customers to visit stores with coupon codes, discounts, and other promotional offers. This strategy benefits all parties–brands enjoy added sales and customers enjoy deals–but it can often be even more impactful. When a customer returns an item that is in resalable condition and is carried in that store, it can be placed back in stock immediately. This not only reduces the amount of time that item is out of stock but eliminates additional steps in the reverse logistics process that require time and money, such as transportation costs.

Embrace the benefits of robotics. Manual tasks throughout warehouse operations are increasingly being scaled back to accommodate technology designed to enhance employee productivity and increase overall efficiencies. At the forefront of this advanced technology is warehouse robotics used to help employees manage returns more quickly and efficiently.

One robot’s job in a fulfillment center is to scan a returned item, container, or case, then take it to a human employee near the location it needs to be restocked in. Another helps streamline returns sorting to allow human employees to handle tasks that require more critical thinking. Other robots perform repetitive tasks or heavy lifting that can cause substantial wear on the human body. All these robotic tasks reduce human movement and errors, fostering a more optimized warehouse environment, better returns management, and satisfied customers.

Prioritizing effective product returns management is good business maintenance, but the opportunities it creates far exceed that. Investing in understanding and harnessing this area of your business has the power to improve profitability, reduce costs, capture customer loyalty, and build a stronger brand reputation that gives your brand a competitive edge in the marketplace.

