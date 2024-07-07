5 Ways to Reduce Inventory Surplus

One of the lessons every seller learns quickly is that good inventory management is the key to a healthy bottom line. The disparity between consumer demand and inventory levels leads to a whole host of issues, from overcrowded shelf space taking up valuable real estate to diminishing customers’ shopping experience.

While completely eliminating inventory surplus is a challenge in any warehouse, some strategies and practices can help minimize it significantly. Here are five approaches that can be employed to optimize inventory management. 1. Demand forecasting and data analytics

Being able to accurately predict demand enables companies to ensure that the optimal mix of SKUs is occupying warehouse shelf space. Accurate demand forecasting plays a crucial role in right-sizing inventory levels, which is why companies are utilizing AI-based demand forecasting in the warehouse.

These tools enable companies to quickly and efficiently analyze huge quantities of historical order data, market data, production lead times, supplier performance metrics, and myriad other external data. While bigger, more advanced operations typically have teams that build custom forecasting models, there are lower-cost tools SMBs can more easily adopt, such as plug-in solutions for Microsoft Excel or Microsoft Power BI, a data visualization and reporting platform. And if your business is already using platforms like Shopify or QuickBooks, those offer incremental paid add-ons to leverage forecasting models. The ability to garner faster, more precise predictions about future demand helps reduce decision-making lead times, allowing companies to avoid excess inventory or shortages, and improve efficiencies across the supply chain.

Many smaller businesses start with passive demand forecasting, a simple model that uses historical sales data to predict the future; a good rule of thumb here is to compare data from the same season for the most accurate projections. 2. Just-in-time (JIT) inventory management

JIT is an inventory management strategy that aims to minimize inventory holding costs by receiving and stocking inventory as close to the point of sale as possible. In other words, you’re keeping as little inventory in stock as possible. If you’re just getting started with JIT inventory management, a good starting point is reviewing sales data to ensure you understand your customer’s needs and identify any trends–such as seasonal purchase behavior–to set a reference point for the future.

JIT inventory management is not a fit for everyone; the only way this system succeeds is when it is supported by highly accurate demand forecasting, a well-coordinated supply chain, and strong relationships with suppliers. It’s also important to acknowledge that this system can become problematic in the event of unexpected demand surges or supply chain disruptions, so having some safety stock may still be necessary to accommodate these unforeseen fluctuations. But when JIT works, it can significantly reduce superfluous inventory and the costs associated with it. 3. Continuous inventory monitoring

Striking the right balance between maintaining adequate stock levels and minimizing inventory surplus is a constant process that requires ongoing evaluation and adjustment. Implementing real-time inventory tracking technology enables businesses to monitor inventory conditions and levels, seasonal SKU activity, return activity, and observe what units are moving faster or slower. Having consistent, accurate visibility and control over stock levels allows companies to make more informed decisions about inventory. Not only does this prevent overstocking or stockouts, but it also facilitates accurate and on-time order fulfillment.

4. Seasonal planning For businesses whose product demand changes with the season–be it holiday-driven or weather-related–accurate inventory planning is more important than ever. Having leftover inventory for products that won’t move due to seasonal constraints means you’re stuck with the cost of storing or moving them on your dime.

By analyzing historical sales patterns from previous seasons and making educated guesses about future demand, companies can align inventory levels with anticipated demand spikes, potentially mitigating the risks of excess inventory. Additionally, planning your inventory purchase timing ensures that your products arrive in time for peak seasonal demand. Ordering too early can tie up funds in inventory that will negatively impact your cash flow if it doesn’t sell immediately; ordering too late comes with the risk of supplier delays that can lead to stockouts. 5. Dropshipping

If you want to take inventory optimization to the extreme, adopting the dropshipping business model will certainly reduce inventory storage needs. That’s because, with dropshipping, as the seller, you don’t hold any inventory. Instead, products are purchased from a supplier and shipped directly from the supplier to the customer, bypassing the need for warehousing and reducing the risk of excess inventory. In this instance, it is crucial to collaborate closely with suppliers you trust to deliver both a product and customer experience that meet your standards, as you are at the mercy of the supplier once a customer places an order.

Ongoing inflation, changing consumer preferences, and dated inventory management tactics have resulted in significant stock challenges; the more slow or non-moving inventory your warehouse accumulates, the more capital gets tied up in stock, and the more difficult it becomes to get customers what they’re looking for when they’re looking for it. With the right tools and partners, you can address the root causes of excess inventory, conserve valuable resources, and leverage opportunities to streamline inventory to the delight of your customers and your bottom line.

