Speaking at a conference recently, I was wrapping things up and opened the floor to questions. All started well enough until this one guy got the mic. He just would not, well, shut up. His questions were all prefaced with lengthy monologues and the queries were all about his specific situation. On and on and on he went. Finally, with the audience exasperated, I had to be more direct than I preferred, interrupted him, and told him I had to move on.

He was not happy. Everyone else was.

No matter where you work, there is always someone who just doesn’t “get it”–folks who are obnoxious, rude, lazy, loud, mean, narcissistic, selfish, manipulative, clueless, whatever. It is a wonder they ever get hired. These are the people with very low levels of emotional intelligence.

To understand what this means, think of the opposite of that coworker: The people in the office who do “get it”–the ones who are good listeners, good conversationalists, smart, witty, fun, bright, giving, hard-working, and friendly are the ones who typically have a lot of emotional intelligence.

That’s the kind of person people like and bosses love. So what is emotional intelligence, exactly? Emotional intelligence refers to a certain savviness with emotions, in regard to one’s own emotions as well as those of others. It includes the ability to comprehend and identify emotions and apply them usefully to life’s daily tasks. Emotional intelligence also entails having a sense of empathy and the ability to understand and appreciate other people’s moods.

Psychology Today puts it this way: “Emotional intelligence is the ability to identify and manage your own emotions and the emotions of others. It is generally said to include three skills: Emotional awareness, the ability to harness emotions and apply them to tasks like thinking and problem-solving, and the ability to manage emotions, which includes regulating your own emotions and cheering up or calming down other people.”

The concept of emotional intelligence has been ingraining itself into workplace discourse for a few years now; that is to say, relating emotional intelligence to workplace success is not an obscure idea. These days, it makes an actual, material, and financial difference. As such, as a boss or manager, it would behoove you to consider emotional intelligence in the hiring, firing, and management of employees.

Consider the many benefits of hiring, supporting, and promoting an emotionally intelligent person: They are empathetic

Hiring someone with empathy carries its own set of obvious benefits. Empathy allows people to understand and connect with others, a trait very valuable when dealing with co-workers – as well as customers. Empathy also helps create a tolerant work environment. Empathetic employees and managers are also, generally, well-liked and great team members. In short, empathy means someone has natural, effortless people skills.

They are self-aware Emotionally intelligent people have a keen sense of self-awareness. They can identify the source of their emotions and reactions, understand how they are affecting other people, and respond to this knowledge accordingly. Compare that to those people who react strongly, irrationally, without stopping to consider whether or not they might not be justified.

With whom would you rather work? Exactly. They are thoughtful

Emotionally intelligent people think before they act, which is important in so many aspects of work life: Making quick executive decisions, interacting with fellow employees, juggling deadlines, interacting with customers, and so on. People want to work with people who carefully consider the best course of action. They are dynamic thinkers

People with high emotional intelligence can go beyond linear, black-and-white categorical thinking. They see gray. That type of dynamic thinking allows for resourcefulness, clever problem-solving, and innovation – just the type of thing you want in today’s ever-changing and demanding workplace.

So yes, what I am suggesting is that, as a boss, it would be emotionally intelligent of you to prioritize emotional intelligence.

