Great Entrepreneurs Who Started Small: Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs, and Walt Disney

From Oprah and Steve Jobs to Walt Disney, dropping out and garage startups are not so bad.

In recent posts, I have looked at great entrepreneurs who started small. What is amazing about entrepreneurs like these is not just how big their enterprises are, but maybe more so, just how small they started, how much they overcame, and how far these entrepreneurs traveled.

Oprah Winfrey If you are looking for the quintessential rags-to-riches story, look no further. Yes, Oprah comes from humble roots, and that makes her rise and business skills all the more impressive. Oprah was raised by a single teen mom on welfare, was the victim of childhood sexual abuse, smoked crack at one point, and grew up in so much poverty that the kids in school made fun of her for wearing dresses made of potato sacks.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But, while we all know that Oprah is a gifted broadcaster, that is not what made her a billionaire. Being a smart businesswoman is what made her a billionaire. Starting out at a local radio station, Oprah’s on-air skills enabled her to climb the broadcast ladder, although not before getting fired from a Baltimore TV station.

Eventually, she landed a gig in Chicago as a talk show host, and it was there that her career began to take off. Lots of people have hosted talk shows, but what sets Oprah apart is her entrepreneurial chops, first evidenced when she negotiated the ownership and syndication rights to her show. That move allowed her to create her own production company and made her a millionaire by the age of 32 when her show went national. Today, Oprah Winfrey is worth $3 billion according to Forbes magazine.

Steve Jobs Another billionaire, Jobs grew up in a lower-middle-class family, the adoptive son of a homemaker mother, and a father who was a self-described “repo man.”

Jobs was at Reed College for only a year before he had to drop out without telling his parents due to his concern for the family finances. He continued to audit classes at Reed, ate for free at the local Hare Krishna temple, and returned soda bottles for change to get by. In 1974, Jobs moved to India and lived in an ashram for seven months before moving back to the Bay Area and living in his parents’ toolshed.

What grounded and motivated him throughout these early tough years was a fascination with the nascent computer revolution. It was in 1975 that he and Steve Wozniak started Apple Computer in the Jobs family garage. Apple, as we all know, was a hit from the start, but did you know that Steve Jobs was fired from the company he founded less than a decade later? But Steve Jobs was nothing if not resilient. When later discussing his firing from the company he loved, Jobs said, “I didn’t see it then, but it turned out that getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life.”

When he died of pancreatic cancer in 2011, Steve Jobs was worth $7 billion according to Forbes. Walt Disney

If ever there was an entrepreneur who started small and overcame adversity, it is none other than Walt Disney, a survivor of bankruptcy, lawsuits, and more. In 1922, Disney started his first animation company, “Laugh-O-Gram,” where he and his partner made short advertising films and Disney attempted to create his first animated character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Unfortunately, a distributor soon cheated Disney and his partner in a big deal, prompting Disney to seek bankruptcy protection and lose the rights to Oswald in the process. Disney started all over, in a new city, and created another new company. It was then that he decided he needed to try to create a character to replace Oswald.

A little something he would name Mickey Mouse.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.