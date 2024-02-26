I once got a job at a law firm that was, frankly, not my first choice. The gig was fine, not great, and so I was surprised a few months later when the firm announced that it was going to have a holiday party. The first clue that something was amiss was that we were told that no spouses or partners were allowed at the party.

A few weeks later we all went to the event on, of all things, a Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Like I said, it was strange. But things got downright weird when the managing partner took to the microphone near the end to announce that we all needed to go back to the office to be able to bill for the two hours we had been at the party ... and so everyone thereafter trudged back to the office to work late.

Worst. Job. Ever.

So yes, there are right ways and wrong ways to reward employees. The important thing is that the right ways can pay big dividends as happy employees become loyal employees and loyal employees make for happy customers.

Here are five simple ways to reward employees.

1. Host skill-share 'lunch and learns'

Dedicate an hour once a month for employees to share their unique skills and passions through lunchtime "Lunch and Learns." You can encourage team members to teach workshops on anything from coding basics to origami, foreign language lessons to DIY crafts.

The benefits are obvious: These sorts of events boost employee engagement, foster knowledge sharing and cross-collaboration, and promote a culture of unity, learning, and personal development.

2. Offer flexibility

Being flexible with your staff is so simple and yet it can be incredibly useful in creating and maintaining a team that is willing to go the extra mile. This is especially true in this post-Covid, hybrid-work era. Treating employees like adults and making accommodations for their lives and needs may not sound like an "employee benefit," but if you have ever worked someplace where that is not the case, you know it is.

Letting people start work late or leave early, or understanding that sometimes things come up during the work day, creates a cooperative culture. Your employees will appreciate and respect your flexibility, and that will in turn lead to loyalty and a happier work environment.

3. Provide food and treats

As we all know, food is the way to a person's heart and so, if you have the means to provide free food in the workplace, this can be a great benefit.

And note, it need not be free meals. If the budget is a little too tight to keep food in the office daily, consider bringing in bagels or donuts every Friday or whatever. Buy the staff lunch, grab coffee for everybody, etc.

4. Reward them with gifts and prizes

Offering small gifts or prizes as incentives is a great way to ensure quality work. And they don't have to be grand or expensive things either. Everyone loves winning contests and prizes, regardless of what the reward is. You could offer tangible things, like gift cards, lunch paid for by the boss, candy, or movie tickets--the options are many.

5. Say thank you

This one is simplest, but probably the most important. Take note of things that are going well, look out for people who are going the extra mile or have truly accomplished something special, and thank them. Taking a moment to appreciate these people by thanking them regularly makes a huge difference.