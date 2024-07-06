Microfinance Loans Could Be a Great Option for Your Small Business

You may have heard of microfinance, but what it actually is and what the popular perception of what it is are often two different things.

Microfinance began in 1974 when Muhammad Yunus started Grameen Bank in Bangladesh to make business loans available to the poorest of the poor. Some of the loans were in the range of $10 to $50. Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his idea. (Yunus has recently been indicted for embezzlement; he denies wrongdoing). Some have estimated that more than 500 million people have benefitted from microfinance.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So yes, microfinance is often rightly considered a tool to help impoverished people in developing countries. A similar institution to Grameen Bank is Kiva–a microlending organization that has provided more than $1 billion in small loans to 2.5 million small entrepreneurs from 1.6 million lenders. The repayment rate is an amazing 98.97 percent. The good news is that microfinance is not just about $100 loans to poor farmers in India. There are plenty of would-be entrepreneurs in the U.S. that could also use access to small loans, smaller than what a traditional bank may offer, but more than what someone in the developing world needs. That is where the misperception and opportunity lay.

Microfinance has become a Western option.

Since 2008, microfinance has become an increasingly popular way to finance the growth, or expansion, of small businesses. Microfinance loans in the U.S. certainly consist of more money than that farmer might get but are still nowhere near the larger loan minimums required by most major banks. The idea here is that people with bad credit or no credit can now be eligible to receive a microloan. Microlenders look beyond your FICO score and bank balance; instead, they tend to pay attention to things like your passion, your experience, and the opportunity. Although microloan interest rates might be a little high, new standards of eligibility should get you very excited.

So, all of this begs the question: How and where do you get a microloan? Here are some of your options. Community Development Financial Institutions

One of the best ways to get a microloan is through your local Community Development Financial Institution–or CDFI. CDFIs offer a lot of services, like financial advice for example, but they specialize in offering affordable loans for small businesses, nonprofits, and other moderate to low-income organizations. You will want to start this process by finding a CDFI near you. Make an appointment, bring your business plan, and come prepared to get funded. Accion

Accion is one of the vanguards of microlending in America. They offer up to $50,000 and also financial education. The Small Business Administration

As perhaps the very best resource out there for small businesses, it is no surprise that the Small Business Administration is in the business of microfinance. The SBA does not directly offer microloans but is a major funder of microloans for third-party lenders. Typically, the average SBA microloan sits at around $13,000 but can go as high as $50,000. Grameen America

Grameen America differs from the rest in that it requires training sessions, and the maximum first-time loan is much more on the micro-side at $1,500. Kiva

Kiva came to the U.S. in 2010 and is one of the major microlenders today. All loans are funded by user donations. American borrowers can be lent up to $15,000 at 0 percent interest.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.