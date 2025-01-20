The Assist That Made Magic Johnson a Billionaire

He might even be a better entrepreneur than he was a basketball player, if that’s possible.

Yes, iconic basketball player, HIV health advocate, and billionaire businessman Magic Johnson recently received the highest civilian honor in the land—the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But did you know that Earvin Johnson Jr. grew up very, very poor?

He, his mother and father, and his nine brothers and sisters lived in a three-bedroom apartment in East Lansing, Michigan. His dad was an assembly line worker for GM. That is all the more reason why his post-Laker career as a world-class entrepreneur was so unexpected and remarkable. He had no money mentors growing up. He knew nothing about business; “I didn’t even know what a stock was,” he later admitted. But it was an assist, if you will, from an unlikely source that helped transform the young man from a business neophyte into an entrepreneurial force and one of the richest people in the world. A pivotal moment In the mid-1980s, Johnson knew that he had to begin to prepare for life beyond basketball. He wanted to know more about business but also knew he definitely needed a mentor.

That first mentor turned out to be Michael Ovitz, the powerhouse founder of the Creative Artists Agency. As Johnson later recalled: It is a funny story how that meeting came about. During a Lakers game, I was standing on the sidelines getting ready to pass the ball inbounds. There were two businessmen I respect sitting courtside, next to me. It was studio executive Peter Guber and recording exec Joe Smith. So, before I make the inbounds pass, I looked over and asked, “How do I get into business?” It probably wasn’t the best place to ask, but they could tell I was honestly looking for help, so later they arranged for me to meet Michael Ovitz Ovitz began to mento Johnson and gave him some simple yet life-changing advice: “Read business magazines and network with people smarter than you.” Johnson took it to heart, devoured business publications and began to reach out to corporate leaders during Laker road trips. Johnson’s first turnover But Johnson’s first venture was something he did on his own as an entrepreneur, and it was a turnover. Johnson launched a sporting goods store called Magic 32. Within a year, he had to shut it down. His mistake? No one liked his inventory or athletic wear. He thought they would like what he liked. He didn’t listen to his customers.

But he kept going and leaning on another mentor. Jerry Buss, the visionary Lakers owner, had become a father figure to Johnson. Buss taught Johnson the ropes of sports management and introduced him to Los Angeles’ business elite. This mentorship also proved invaluable. Johnson didn’t just learn about deals. He learned how to connect with people, pitch ideas, and find partners. A game winner Johnson learned well. Mistakes happen. You have to learn from them and keep going. You have to surround yourself with the right people. It worked. Over the years, Magic Johnson Enterprises has included owning: a dozen 24 Hour Fitness centers

more than 100 Starbucks locations

movie theaters

31 Burger Kings

part ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers Magic Johnson is now worth an estimated $1.2 billion. His career earnings as a basketball player was $40 million.

The magic? He says it comes from—of course—teaming up.

