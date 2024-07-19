The Goldilocks Plan for Pricing Properly

I have mentioned my dear old dad, the carpet store owner, a couple of times in this space, and while he was generally a great entrepreneur, one thing he never got quite right was pricing.

For instance, he once put up billboards all over town that said, “Carpet World–Elegance Underfoot.” But the thing is, Carpet World was a discount carpet warehouse–nothing elegant about it. His theory was that people would be pleasantly surprised when they found out that they could have “affordable elegance.” The campaign, not surprisingly, never worked.

Pricing is challenging because it has to be like Goldilocks’s porridge. It can’t be too high or too low, it needs to be just right. How much you should charge for your goods or services can also be tough to figure out because a lot of different factors go into the mix–your wholesale costs, your brand, what the market will bear, and what the competition is doing, for starters. While coming up with the right price can seem daunting, in actuality it can be done in five easy steps.

1. Appreciate the psychology of price. The first thing to understand is that people react to different prices in different ways, and depending upon who you are trying to reach, you will price accordingly.

Prices ending in nine are seen as cheaper and offering value, “On sale this week for $9.99!”

Not surprisingly then, even numbers, especially whole numbers ending in zero, are seen as offering higher quality. $15 is a lot different psychologically than $14.99. The first consideration then is whether you want people to think you are offering quality or value. Of course, ideally, it would be both, but you get the idea. The answer to this is based on step two. 2. Know your brand.

The “quality vs. economy” conundrum is easily solved if you have a clear idea about your brand. Nordstrom’s prices are different than Costco’s. Both are valid brands and strategies, it just depends on what you are trying to accomplish with your brand. 3. Know your cost of goods sold.

You cannot know what the right price for you is until you know the wrong price, and the wrong price is one where you don’t turn a profit. While seemingly obvious, it is nevertheless vital. What does it cost you to sell your product? How much is your overhead? What is the minimum you must get on each sale to turn a profit? That is your base price.

This is often called COGS, which is short for the cost of goods sold. It should include your wholesale cost, along with labor, distribution, and sales costs, among others. 4. Pick a pricing strategy.

You have a few options based on your brand, costs, and goals: Premium pricing: With this strategy, you purposefully decide to sell your wares for more. You may choose to do this for a few reasons, but the main one is that you want to establish your business as a premium brand. There are all sorts of German automakers, but Volkswagen and BMW clearly have different pricing and branding strategies.

The usefulness of this strategy is two-fold: First, you establish your business as better, and worth more.

Second, you make more on each sale.

The problem here is that you will sell less. Can you make up for that with your higher profit margins? That is what you must see. Value pricing: This is the way that most small businesses choose to go. Value pricing is where you price your goods and services in the sweet spot for consumers. It is where most of your competition will be and it will be what most potential customers are looking for. This is the Goldilocks zone. Not too high, not too low … just right.

Economy pricing: Think Walmart, Taco Bellm or McDonald's value meals. Economy pricing means that you are trying to sell a lot more for a lot less. Your small margins should work because people love a deal and as such, you will likely penetrate the market. But the caveats are that you will have very small margins and your brand will be that of a discounter. This is what my dad was shooting for and why his billboard campaign bore no fruit. 5. Test it again and again.

Your first price will probably not be your last price. It will likely take some tinkering to get it just right.

