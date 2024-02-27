When Times Get Tough, Rely on This George Costanza Strategy Used by Warren Buffett

It is one of the funniest, but also most prescient, episodes of Seinfeld. The gang is sitting at the coffee shop and George is lamenting, of course, the sad state of his life. The waitress comes over to take their order and says to George, “Tuna on toast, coleslaw, cup of coffee.”

George’s response? “Yeah. No, wait a minute, I always have tuna on toast. Nothing’s ever worked out for me with tuna on toast. I want the complete opposite of tuna on toast!”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

George then realizes that doing what he has always done has gotten him what he has always gotten. Therefore, the only obvious solution is to do the opposite. So he walks up to the woman who had just smiled at him and says, “Hello, my name is George, and I live with my parents.” And she smiles big and says to him, “Well hello, my name is Victoria!” George gets the date, and everything begins to turn around for him as he begins to do the opposite. As George’s real-life counterpart Larry David might say, “Pretty, pretty, pretty good.”

I have been writing about, and speaking to and with, small businesses for over 20 years, and throughout that time, I have seen it all: success and failure, fear and bravery, intelligence and stupidity. And during challenging economic times like these, some small businesses make bold, smart decisions, but far more often, many make short-sighted, bad ones, based mostly on fear.

Understandably, the initial reaction of many small businesses during a time of economic uncertainty is to pull back and retrench. They cut overhead, reduce spending, trim the sails, and hope to just ride out the storm until things begin to shift again. Then, and only then, will they start to spend money, market aggressively, invest in training, and move on. What I am here to tell you is that you should seriously consider doing the opposite.

Both data and anecdotes have taught me that it is the wise entrepreneur indeed who sees what a tremendous opportunity challenging economic times can be.

But don’t just take it from me. Consider what none other than Warren Buffett had to say about doing the opposite–yes, he is talking about investing, but what does Buffett invest in? That’s right, businesses. “Those who invest only when commentators are upbeat end up paying a heavy price for meaningless reassurance;”

“We’ve put a lot of money to work during [times of] chaos. It’s an ideal period for investors. A climate of fear is their best friend . . . Big opportunities come infrequently, [and so, when] it’s raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble.”

Certainly, some savvy entrepreneurs in 2008 saw a “big opportunity” at the dawn of what I call the not-so-great recession, a time when everyone else mostly saw doom and gloom: In 2009, Yahoo alumni Jan Koum and Brian Acton saw that people around the globe needed a better, cheaper, safer way to connect. They launched WhatsApp.

Fees are always an issue for college kids, that’s why in 2009, college pals Iqram Magdon-Ismail and Andrew Kortina created a digital payment app requiring no fees. They dubbed it Venmo.

One night in 2009, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp could not find a taxi on a cold night in Paris. They went home and founded Uber. So yes, being bold has its place, especially right now. For the small business, this can manifest in two smart ways.

First, double down on marketing. Most small businesses come up with a few ways to attract clients, but then they run them into the ground. Either the method stops being effective, or a crisis can overwhelm what worked previously.

Second, invest in your people. If you invest in your team–by giving them support, training, and the feedback they need, and if you help them learn new skills and are there for them–they will be there for you.

So that’s the secret.

Be like George Costanza. Do the opposite and you’ll very likely get the date too.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.