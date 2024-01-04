Why Bankruptcy Can’t Help Rudy Giuliani but It Might Help You

That $148 million judgment isn’t going away anytime soon. But there are important financial lessons to be learned from Giuliani’s experience.

Rudy Giuliani departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. Photo: Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani may have filed for bankruptcy, but it’s not going to save him.

Many years ago I was a practicing bankruptcy attorney and saw hundreds of clients a year. I loved bankruptcy law because it truly helped people and small businesses get out of a jam. I never saw anyone who planned on filing bankruptcy, except, well, maybe one crooked client, but that’s a story for another day. Certainly, it is not intended to help someone socked with the sort of financial judgment that Giuliani just got. And yet here he is, in bankruptcy court.

What usually happens is that a person or business is going along just fine and then a calamity upends the boat: For instance, someone gets sick and either they cannot work or they end up with astronomical medical bills, or

the business loses a huge client, and it cannot cut overhead in time, or

a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic forces the business to close its doors. Bankruptcy law is designed to help honest people in situations like these get relief from their creditors, rearrange their debts, and get what is called in the bankruptcy code a fresh start. It does so by offering debtors three different bankruptcy options:

Chapter 7 Chapter 7 is the most common type of individual bankruptcy, and it is sometimes used by small businesses that need to wipe out debt altogether and close their doors permanently. In Chapter 7, a debtor’s unsecured debts, such as credit card debts, are 100 percent eliminated. Secured debts such as car loans can either be reaffirmed or wiped out. The debtor is allowed to keep most personal assets and even home equity up to a limit, say, $100,000.

Chapter 13 Chapter 13 is a type of reorganization. Here, a small business would be allowed to stay open and its debts would be consolidated into a repayment plan overseen by a federal bankruptcy trustee. The debtor may end up paying off all of its debts over a three- to five-year period, or potentially, just a portion of the debt, say, 25 percent. The remainder of the debt would be wiped out once the repayment plan is complete. It depends on the circumstances.

Chapter 11 Chapter 11 is designed as a reorganization plan for corporations and high-net-worth individuals like Giuliani. Here, as with Chapter 13, debts are consolidated and a repayment plan is proffered to the court. If found acceptable to the court and the debtor’s creditors, the plan then goes into effect.

Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. He did so for several reasons, the first of which is called the automatic stay. The stay is a fairly magical legal device for debtors. The moment one files for any type of bankruptcy, the court issues an order–the stay–forbidding any further creditor actions while the debtor is under bankruptcy protection.

That means that all creditor actions are forbidden–home foreclosures, lawsuits, or, as in the case of Giuliani, enforcement of judgments. As you might have heard, a jury in Georgia socked Giuliani with a whopping $148 million judgment for defaming two election poll workers. Jurors awarded plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss a total of $20 million each for emotional distress and a total of $75 million in punitive damages. Given that he is an attorney, indeed a former prosecutor, Giuliani knows very well that these types of damages are not the sort that typically get wiped out in a bankruptcy, or what is called discharged. Here’s why:

Bankruptcy, while often a blessing for debtors, is not intended to solve every financial issue someone may face. Certain things are typically not dischargeable, such as: child support and alimony

certain tax debts

student loans

government fines and penalties

debts for personal injury or death caused by intoxication

debts from intentional torts

It is that last category that applies to Giuliani, or at least applies to the debts arising from the defamation case. Defamation is an intentional tort, meaning, that Giuliani didn’t defame the plaintiffs by accident. He said what he said about them on purpose. While judgments for actions based on negligence can be discharged, judgments like this one cannot. So, while the stay will give Giuliani a little breathing room for a little while, and he may get out of some other debt, it looks very unlikely that he will be able to rid himself of the defamation judgment via the bankruptcy code that he once enforced.

