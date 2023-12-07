Survey Shows Gen-Zers and Millennials Want More Options From Small-Business Sales Sites

Small-business owners seeking to attract coveted younger customers through web-based and mobile retail platforms are going to have dust off their strategies. According to a recent survey, the general shopper perception–especially among Gen-Z and Millennial consumers–is that SMB sites are less convenient and likely to secure sales than those of large or chain stores.

Webpage hosting company GoDaddy released a poll this week revealing a considerable gap between how small businesses view their online buying experiences and what potential customers really think. While 91 percent of SMB-side respondents believe they provide abundant and convenient purchase, payment, and delivery options, only 21 percent of buyers agree.

Worse still, the contentment level with web services of smaller businesses slumps to 19 percent among Gen-Z shoppers. Satisfaction tends to be similarly low among other younger, digital-native cohorts that SMB internet and mobile alternatives to in-store visits fervently seek. The good news is that once companies realize their online platforms are committing the retail version of “dad jokes,” they can use the poll’s findings as remedies.

Diversity and ease of payment and merchandise delivery methods are the main areas for improvement, GoDaddy figures indicate.

First to fix is the moola exchange, in particular, contactless payment options. Of the 1,000 people questioned, 75 percent of Gen-Z and 82 percent of Millennial respondents describe methods like Tap to Pay as important in making online purchases. By contrast, only 27 percent of small businesses say they accept digital wallet transactions. Just how critical are contactless payment options for getting younger people to buy on the web or through mobile apps? More than 80 percent of Gen-Zers and Millennials consider the method important to finalizing online shopping purchases. Conversely, 60 percent of Boomers are happy to do without those newfangled methods (did someone mention “dad jokes?”), preferring trips into stores with credit cards in hand.

Small retailer platforms also lack larger competitors’ variety of delivery choices for purchases.

Only 34 percent of retailers surveyed provide the “Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store” option that 73 percent of Gen-Z and 83 percent of Millennial consumers say they want. Another complaint: Whereas 90 percent of all consumers polled look for free shipping to be included in transactions, 38 percent of SMB sites still don’t pick up that cost, which can be a deal-breaker on a final purchase. In addition to wanting greater ease and value, younger shoppers also want small-business owners to provide the same peel-me-a-grape consideration big retailer platforms offer to secure sales, says GoDaddy’s trends expert Amy Jennette.

“Consumers are ultimately looking for convenience, and if small businesses aren’t meeting these expectations, they’re likely losing business,” says Jennette. “The most important thing is that small businesses are adapting as Gen-Z and Millennial preferences evolve beyond what’s been the status quo.”

The extra effort and expense of SMB owners proving the younger customer is always right will likely pay dividends, Jeanette suggests. The GoDaddy survey found 73 percent of Gen-Zers and 75 percent of Millennials say they would be more inclined to browse and buy more often from small businesses that provide wider payment and delivery choices. A large majority in those same age groups stress that being able to purchase directly from a small business’s site–rather than a third-party vendor–is an important factor in their online selections as well.

And as an additional consumer preference that will cost company owners nothing, 60 percent of all respondents say they’re more likely to make purchases from small businesses that share personal stories with potential customers.