2024 Tried to Kill DEI. Could Costco Launch a Revival in 2025?

Conservative activists have successfully convinced companies such as McDonald’s and Walmart to shut down their DEI programs. Costco said no.

A different conservative group, the National Center for Public Policy Research, has pushed Costco to abandon its DEI principles, arguing that the legal risk of such programs is too high (in 2023, Starbucks lost a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a White manager) and citing the number of major corporations who are rolling back DEI initiatives. But at the start of this year, Costco’s board of directors said no and urged shareholders to vote against the rollback of its DEI programs. In materials released for a shareholder vote scheduled for January 23, 2025, Costco’s board wrote, in part:

For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion – having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed. This capacity is critical because we owe our success to our now over 300,000 employees around the globe. Social Media Is Not the Answer Starbuck’s campaign to end corporate DEI programs is bolstered by his strong presence on X — his post taking credit for ending the DEI program at McDonald’s already has 1.4 million views. As a result, X and other social media platforms can exert real pressure on business leaders. This isn’t new. Companies live and die by social media. Remember when Chipotle fired a manager for a viral video (and then reinstated her after conducting an investigation)? Or Bud Light’s disastrous social media partnership with Dylan Mulvaney?

Sometimes companies make the right decision about social, but sometimes companies make the mistake of believing that because something is popular on social media, it will be popular with their customers. Your customers are not necessarily equally represented on social media. In 2019, when Twitter leaned strongly left, 80 percent of tweets were made by just 10 percent of its users. When Twitter became X, the new name wasn’t the only big change — the platform started leaning more toward the right. In 2024, Republicans were more likely than Democrats to get news and information from X (29 percent versus 21 percent). And some research has showed that X’s algorithm favors Elon Musk’s posts as well as some Republican voices. So, when businesses make decisions based on what is popular on social media platforms like Twitter/X, they may be making biased decisions. In 2019, those decisions would have had a liberal bias; now, it’s more likely they have a conservative bias. Not confusing your customer or employee base for a social media base isn’t just important — it’s vital.

If Costco’s board of directors even glanced at their customer demographics, it’s no wonder they decided to say no to calls to change or end the company’s DEI programs. If employees and customers are happy with things as they are, why change? Of course, this isn’t true of every company. Walmart customers also tend to be female, but the average income is lower than Costco’s. Costco shoppers also tend to live in urban centers, which generally lean left, compared with Walmart’s dominance in rural areas. Will Costco’s DEI programs survive the shareholder vote? That is still to be seen. But it’s definitely a push back against a changing landscape, and it may be enough to stave off the collapse of DEI that began in 2024.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.