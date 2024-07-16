5 Key Hiring Lessons You Should Learn From Trump’s VP Pick

JD Vance is basically the opposite of Trump in everything except policy. This is a good example for any leader when hiring.

Trump’s pick for Vice President, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.. Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump just announced his vice presidential pick: Ohio Senator JD Vance.

While you may not think politics applies to business, this is an example of a hiring strategy valuable to business leaders. How do you go about choosing your core team — especially when you’re launching a new venture? (While the United States isn’t exactly a new venture, each administration is its own kind of startup.)

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here is why Vance is a smart pick, and what you can learn from his selection. 1. Vance represents a different demographic.

One thing Donald Trump is not and has never been is poor. Vance detailed in his autobiography Hillbilly Elegy how his family came from nothing. Quickreads describes the book as follows: The shocking story of a man who grew up in working-class America surrounded by poverty, violence, and addiction but managed to follow his dreams and climb the ladder to success. It’s a story that we have heard time and time again, a story of a person beating the odds and achieving the American Dream.

To win the presidency, Trump must appeal to a broad section of the general public. And while Trump has been good at appealing to working-class white people, this move further underscores the message that the Trump/Vance ticket understands this demographic. Hiring lesson: Diversity is an important factor in business success. While Vance and Trump are both White, they come from very different backgrounds. Someone’s background and experience is far more important than their skin color. Does your core team all come from the same socioeconomic class? Did you all meet in the same classes at university? Do you like the same things? Do you all vote the same way?

If you say yes to all those things, you will be missing out on a large swath of people and ideas. If you want your product to appeal to people who are not like you, hire people who are different from you. 2. Vance has military experience.

Vance served in Iraq as a member of the Marine Corps. Trump was a draft deferrer — in fact, he deferred Vietnam service five times. According to the Pew Research Center, 60 percent of Americans have positive views of the military.

Hiring lesson: Again, this is an example of opposites, allowing the Trump/Vance ticket broader appeal. But it’s also about targeting the opponent’s weakness. Biden has been slashing military budgets. Pay attention to not only what you think your business needs, but what your competitor is doing. Sometimes imitation is a good idea, but sometimes it’s a good idea to focus on doing the opposite of your opponent. 3. Vance opposed Trump previously.

The New York Times describes Vance’s previous views on Trump as follows: During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Vance sharply criticized Mr. Trump, describing him as “cultural heroin” and as a demagogue who was “leading the white working class to a very dark place.” He described himself as “a Never Trump guy.” In a Twitter post that he has since deleted, he called Mr. Trump “reprehensible” because he “makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc.”

Hiring lesson: The last thing you want as a leader is a yes-person on your leadership team. You want someone who will stand up to you and tell you when they think you are wrong. However, you also want someone who will come into the fold after you’ve had a vigorous discussion. Look for someone who will stand up to you. 4. Vance embodies the American dream.

Vance may have started out less than privileged, but after serving in the military, he studied at Ohio State and then at Yale. From there, he went on to work in venture capital firms. People like his story of starting from nothing and ending up rich. This is the notion of chasing and winning the American Dream, and furthering the idea of that dream is a stated goal of the Republican Party. Finding someone who Trump can showcase as an exemplar of “hard work will lead to success” will help him speak to his core audience. Hiring lesson: You want someone who can speak to your core market. Don’t try to hire someone who appeals to everyone — you won’t be able to do it. Instead, find someone who understands your core company functions and how that applies to your ideal client.

5. Vance is young. Obviously, one of the big complaints in this presidential election is that both candidates are older than the average U.S. life expectancy, which is a little over 76 years old. Having someone younger who is ready to step in is important — Vance is 39.

Hiring lesson: Be cautious about this lesson — age discrimination is still illegal. You cannot purposely look for younger employees. But looking for people who can step in if and when you need to step down is very important. This does not have to be someone younger than you — someone older can take over just as well. But ask yourself: Is this someone I would want to run my business if I decided to leave?

Politics aside, take some of these lessons to heart when filling out your own team. You may not like Trump’s politics, but you can learn from his process.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.