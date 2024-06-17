A $10,000 Pay Disparity Could Cost Apple Millions

If your company isn’t careful about salaries, you could face a lawsuit. But there are easy ways to avoid landing in hot water.

Is a $10,000 pay disparity an illegal difference in salary?

According to a recently filed lawsuit against Apple, training instructor Justina Jong found a co-worker’s W-2 on the printer and learned that that male co-worker earned almost $10,000 more than she did–even though they did the same job.

Now, for some Silicon Valley jobs, a $10,000 pay disparity would not be an unlawful difference. If one of your employees earns $250,000 and their co-worker earns $260,000 for the same job, that 4 percent difference can be easily explained by performance or experience. But, Glassdoor says the average salary for a training instructor at Apple is between $90,000 and $166,000. That $10,000 difference could be highly significant. Or, again, it could be easily explained. If Jong’s male co-worker consistently performed at a higher level or had several years more experience, it could be a justifiable difference.

Whether or not it is justifiable — Apple hasn’t commented — the tech giant will be spending a fortune to either defend itself or settle. Both Google and Oracle settled similar claims in the past few years for $118 million and $25 million, respectively. Neither company admitted to illegal behavior.

This isn’t a single lawsuit–the plaintiffs are seeking to make this a class action, with 12,000 class members. You may think, “Ah, Apple has deep pockets, and my company doesn’t, so I don’t have to worry.” But it doesn’t take a 12,000-person class action suit to make a problem for your business–just one person can bring a lawsuit. And even if there isn’t a suit, pay disparities can cause huge upsets among your employees. So, prevention is the best cure. Here’s what you need to know. Follow the letter and spirit of the law

Apple is based in Cupertino, California, and California has a lot of nit-picky employment laws. But some of them are based on very good ideas. Since January 2019, California has prohibited employers from asking candidates for asking for previous salary information. There is no reason you would need this information. While Apple has complied with this law, the lawsuit claims that it implemented a substitute for asking for a previous salary: asking for a desired salary.

While that may seem logical, you have to remember that most candidates won’t ask for salaries wildly different from what they currently make. If someone is underpaid in their current position, they will likely have lower expectations than someone who is paid a market rate.

The spirit of California’s law was to ensure that people receive a market rate rather than a low-ball offer. So, regardless of where you are, follow that spirit: Be upfront about your company’s salaries. (And no matter where you are, follow the law to the letter!) When asking about salary expectations, you should say something like, “The budgeted salary for this position is between $X and $Y. Does that fit your expectations?“ If you’re not upfront about your salaries, you can get into trouble if you base offers on people’s requested salaries. You’ll find defending a huge discrepancy between Bob and Sue difficult if the only reason for it is that Sue asked for a lower number. And even if a court finds that a legal reason, it’s a morale killer for everyone.

Don’t negotiate salaries Don’t negotiate with candidates over salary. This, of course, is counter to mainstream advice: Experts tell candidates to always ask for more. That’s fine–candidates should ask for more. You should say no.

Salaries should be based on market rates, knowledge, skills, and abilities. Before you interview your first candidate, create a pay rubric for the position. When you offer someone a job, calculate the salary based on that rubric, and it will be your highest and best offer.

Salary negotiations make sense for salespeople who negotiate for a living, but for almost everyone else? It’s a ridiculous way to reward people for a skill that has nothing to do with their job. One-and-done offers based on a pre-determined rubric are great for not only making fair offers, but avoiding lawsuits too. No manager should ever extend an offer without pre-approved salaries. Evaluate salaries often

Markets change faster than your workforce does. The market rate for 2023 is probably not the market rate for 2024. You need to adjust salaries as market rates change: When you hire externally, you need to ensure not only that the new hire fits your most up-to-date rubric, but that your current employees do as well. Yes, it costs more money to regularly adjust wages, but if your current employees quit, you’ll have to pay the market rate for their replacements. And you run the risk of lawsuits if there turn out to be gender, race, or other disparities.

Take the time to review salaries at least annually, and adjust as needed. If you cannot do this in-house, hiring a compensation consultant is worth it to ensure your salaries are where they need to be.

If Apple chooses to go to court, then we’ll find out if this $10,000 disparity is an illegal problem or an easily explained difference. But even if it settles, it has undoubtedly already spent more than $10,000 in legal fees. Save yourself time, hassle, and money through salary diligence.

