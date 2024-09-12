American Airlines Left the ‘Fasten Seatbelt’ Sign on for a Full 10-Hour Flight. It Was Miserable–and an Important Leadership Lesson

I’m sure the intended message wasn’t about workplace trust, but that’s what came through loud and clear.

Yesterday, I flew from London to Dallas on American Airlines. According to the flight attendant, the flight is nine hours 34 minutes. Add another hour on the ground, and it’s quite a long trip.

And the pilot left the “fasten seatbelt” sign on for the entire trip.

Now, I’m not a pilot, but the flight itself was uneventful. There was minor turbulence, but not an excessive amount. This was my third round trip from London to Dallas in the past year, and I didn’t notice anything different about the flight quality. This is not to say there wasn’t a problem the pilot knew about and I didn’t. What I did notice, though, was that after the first hour in the air, people completely ignored the fasten seatbelt sign.

When everything is an emergency, nothing is an emergency I’m sure I wasn’t the only regular flyer on that plane. There’s also no practical way to keep a 777 full of people from using the bathroom for 10 hours. Add the two together, and people were bound to ignore the fasten seatbelt sign.

The flight attendants didn’t say anything to anyone, either. They knew they couldn’t keep everyone in their seats for that long without causing accidents of a rather unpleasant kind.

Maybe some dehydrated souls managed to stay seated and buckled in for the 10 hours, but everyone else got up at least once. This indicates that none of us actually believed we were in imminent danger. And we acted accordingly.

But what if there was a problem? What if we did need to stay in our seats? What if we were in serious danger?

The “danger” sign was already on. And we’d collectively chosen to ignore it. If you constantly tell your employees that you are in a state of emergency but they can’t see it, they will stop believing you.

Then you have to escalate About midway through the flight, the pilot dinged the fasten seatbelt sign and announced that we needed to fasten our seatbelts.

The flight attendants came around and checked to ensure everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

This was an escalation. It let us know that now, there really was a legitimate safety reason for the fasten your seatbelt sign. Everyone stayed seated for about 20 minutes. Then, like before, we ignored it.

There were no outside indications that there was an issue. Again, the flight attendants ignored the passengers getting up.

The escalation was not as effective as the sign itself was for the first hour of the flight. We’d already pushed the limits, and found no negative consequences for doing so. The pilot remained silent about the seatbelts for the rest of the flight. The light stayed on, and all the passengers and flight attendants pretended we didn’t notice it.

The Boy Who Cried Wolf applies in business as well When you tell your employees there’s an emergency, but it’s actually not one, it’s harder to convince them when you have a real problem.

I once had a boss who treated everything as a last-minute panic. “The senior VP needs this today!” she would say. I would stay late to finish it, send it off, and notice that it wouldn’t be opened for three or four days.

I’d been at the company a lot longer than she had been, and suspected rather quickly that the urgency wasn’t coming from the VP’s office but from my boss. When my boss gave me another emergency assignment, I would just shoot off an email to the VP’s administrative assistant and ask for the real deadline. I changed jobs about three months after this wolf-crying started, so the boss’s panic became someone else’s problem. But I imagine if I’d stayed, I would have eventually stopped checking in with the admin and assumed nothing was actually urgent. And then it’s possible that a true emergency would have come up, and I wouldn’t have believed my boss–which would have made us both look bad.

If you set rules that say employees will be fired if they come in late but then don’t do anything about it, no one will believe you.

If you say employees can’t share confidential information but there are no consequences for doing that, people eventually ignore it. You should never make a policy that you don’t intend to enforce. If you have a dress code but you don’t enforce it, you don’t have a dress code.

If you say you have a policy against people leaving their computers unlocked but you don’t enforce it, you don’t have a policy. Your employees aren’t stupid

When you state one thing but all the signs point in a different direction, your employees will lose trust in you. It doesn’t make you look safety-conscious, cost-conscious, or any other type of conscious when you aren’t living in reality. If you see a reality different from the one your employees see, you need to explain it to them.

If you explain and no one else can see it, you might be the person with the problem. Regardless, you’ll find it difficult to lead people when they don’t believe what you’re saying. So, leave that fasten seatbelts sign off unless it’s necessary. Then when you do use it, it’s a powerful tool to protect people. But if you use it unnecessarily, it’s just another light.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.