Bernie Sanders Wants a 4-Day Workweek. It Won’t Happen

No matter how popular this bill seems, the chances of it becoming law are slim to none.

A mandatory 32-hour workweek is not coming to a business near you, however much Senator Bernie Sanders wants it to happen.

The 40-hour workweek became standard in 1940. For employees who are non-exempt, that means that if they work more than 40 hours in a week, they get paid time and a half for every hour over 40.

Sanders says he wants to pass this 4-day workweek bill to force companies to share profits with their employees and bring Americans into line with other wealthy nations. The New York Times quoted Sanders as saying, “The sad reality is that Americans now work more hours than the people of any other wealthy nation,” citing, as the NYT added, “statistics that workers in the U.S. on average work for hundreds of hours longer each week than their counterparts in Japan, Britain and Germany.” Despite the fact that it’s literally impossible for U.S. workers to work for “hundreds of hours” longer than anyone, as there are only 168 hours per week, the reality is the average U.S. worker doesn’t work more than 40 hours per week. The average employee works 34.3 hours per week. That number includes part-time employees. Full-time employees work an average of 36.4 hours per week, or 1,892 hours per year.

Employees in other countries may look like they work a lot fewer hours per week–workers in Copenhagen, Denmark, for instance, clock in at 1,380 hours per year, which is a dramatic difference. But they also have a standard 37-hour work week, with an average of 33 hours per week actually worked–a 3.4-hour difference.

Why is the overall number so much lower? Vacation. Danes are entitled to a minimum of five weeks of vacation per year for full-time employees. Most Europeans enjoy real time off like this. U.S. law doesn’t have any mandatory vacations, although some states require paid sick time. Will this law pass?

Undoubtedly, no. Most people aren’t currently working 40 hours per week anyway. Sanders’s proposed time limit of no more than eight hours per day applies only to non-exempt employees. (Under Sanders’ proposed bill, employees would receive overtime pay after 32 hours and when they worked more than eight hours in a day.) Business owners are opposed to micromanagement by the federal government. The New York Times again reports:

Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, said at the hearing such a reduction would hurt employers, ship jobs overseas and cause dramatic spikes in consumer prices. “It would threaten millions of small businesses operating on a razor-thin margin because they are unable to find enough workers,” Mr. Cassidy said.

It’s doubtful that enough members of Congress will be willing to upset business owners in their states.

But, isn’t a four-day workweek better for everyone? The benefits of a 4-day workweek

Many people want to work fewer hours, but businesses tend to want full-time employees to work 40 hours. A trial in the U.K. did find great benefits. The researchers reported:

“of the 61 participating companies, 56 continue with the four-day week (92%), with 18 confirming the policy is a permanent changesome of the most extensive benefits of shorter working hours were found in employees’ wellbeing.”

“‘Before and after’ data shows that 39% of employees were less stressed, and 71% had reduced levels of burnout at the end of the trial.”

“anxiety, fatigue and sleep issues decreased, while mental and physical health improved.”

“measures of work-life balance also improved across the trial period. Employees found balancing their work with family and social commitments easier within a four-day week structure. Indeed, for 54%, a four-day week made juggling work with household jobs smoother.” “employees were more satisfied with their household finances, relationships, and how their time was being managed.” “a total of 60% of employees found an increased ability to combine paid work with care responsibilities, and 62% reported combining work with social life easier.”

“the number of staff leaving participating companies decreased significantly, dropping by 57% over the trial period.” “for many, the positive effects of a four-day week were more than their monetary worth. 15% of employees said that no money would induce them to accept a five-day schedule over the four-day week.”

Employment attorney Eric Meyer wrote on LinkedIn, “Those statistics beg the question: If a four-day workweek is where it’s at, what purpose does amending the FLSA serve? Why not let businesses and employees discover this on their own?” Indeed. If this is truly better for everyone, companies will adopt it on their own. No new law needed. And, like me, Meyer thinks there’s absolutely no chance in this passing. So take a deep breath and continue on, business as usual.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.