Blake Lively Is Suing Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment. It’s an Important Lesson on Workplace Boundaries

Consenting to one type of behavior does not mean you consent to all other sexual behaviors — even if you are a movie star.

The stars of It Ends With Us, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, may have had a steamy relationship onscreen, but there are no warm feelings between them now.

Last week, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign against her. She claims Baldoni showed her nude pictures, talked about his porn addiction, and crossed her physical boundaries. They had to enter into an agreement as part of film production, which included “no more adding of sex scenes, oral sex, or on camera climaxing by [Lively] outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project.” Attorney Bryan Freedman — who represents Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer, the studio that produced It Ends With Us — released a statement that claims Lively is the problem. It says, in part: “[Lively’s] claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.” Whatever the lawyers say, you may wonder how it is that Lively can claim sexual harassment when she agreed to onscreen sex scenes. Well, it comes down to one word: consent.

Sexual harassment law doesn’t prohibit sexual behavior Sexual harassment law doesn’t list what you can and cannot do at work. In fact, the sky is pretty much the limit as long as everyone consents and the behavior is wanted. When the behavior is unwanted is when sexual harassment kicks in. This is why an employee can have an affair with their boss (which may or may not violate company policy) without either one harassing the other. But, if the boss makes a lewd comment when the employee doesn’t want him to, that’s harassment. In the case of Lively and Baldoni, Aisha Shelton Adam, managing partner at California-based Adam Investigations Counsel, explained to me in an email:

“Some might contend that Lively should have anticipated at least some of Baldoni’s conduct, or she was a willing participant, as if kissing or placing a hand on a body part naturally varied with each take. However, the fact that Lively and Baldoni played onscreen lovers and that intimacy between them was expected is beside the point. Consent must be ongoing, and it can be revoked at any time. Moreover, consent to one activity does not apply to another activity.” [Emphasis mine.] Even if an employee chooses to have a consensual affair with their boss, the moment they break it off, he cannot continue the behavior. Likewise, even though Lively consented to be in sex scenes in the movie, she did not, according to the lawsuit, consent to other behaviors. Adam continued, “Lively did not assume the risk of being touched or kissed in ways she had not agreed to or subjected to jokes and stories about her bosses’ sex lives merely because she agreed to film intimate scenes.”

Even in industries where sexual behavior is part of the job description, the law still protects individuals’ rights to set and keep boundaries. All sexual behavior must be welcome and consented to by all parties. Managing sexual behavior in your office If you watch television and movies, it might seem that most workplaces are hotbeds of lustful behavior. My 25 years in HR tells me that this is not normal. Most people do not welcome sexual behavior at work. Lively and Baldoni were not at-will employees and, as such, had contracts that spelled out acceptable behavior. Lively specifically consented to some sexual behavior as a condition to taking the job.

Your employees likely did not. And you cannot ask them to do so in order to accept a position as an accountant in your medtech startup. That said, there are many businesses that do include some level of sexual behavior. If you create adult video games, for instance, programming characters to behave in ways that are generally considered not safe for work is part of the job. But just because this normal boundary is legally broken, it does not mean there is a free-for-all workplace environment. All sexual behavior must be consensual. Period. And because workplace boundaries aren’t always clearly spelled out by contract, it’s best to not even fiddle with whether lewd behavior was wanted or unwanted. You should not tolerate it in your business.

