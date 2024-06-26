Every Business Can Learn From This 1 Phrase in Netflix’s New Culture Memo

Once a company scales beyond a few core team members, you’ll have dissension. Netflix gives you the language you need to move forward.

“Disagree then commit.”

Netflix just released its new “Culture Memo,” and while there is a lot to learn from this document, this is my favorite phrase. It’s also a principle all business leaders should implement immediately.

Not everyone will agree with everything you do. A company like Netflix, which produces a wide variety of content, will have dissension on every project. Netflix isn’t alone in following this principle. Jeff Bezos has a similar mantra. I also use this principle to train HR professionals and leaders, but I do it through the lens of improv comedy with “Yes, and.” This phrase is a foundational principle of life as well as an important part of business — accepting reality, and then moving forward. And when you do move forward, everyone needs to be all in. In fact, the Netflix document states:

After a decision is made, we expect everyone, including the people who argued for a different approach, to disagree then commit. This helps ensure the outcome is as successful as possible. Afterwards, when the impact is clear, the informed captain should reflect on their choices — what worked and what didn’t — so everyone can learn how to do better next time. If you follow this principle–all of it–you’ll build a better culture and a better business.

Of course, if you are a CEO following this principle, it doesn’t mean you can ignore your team’s dissent in favor of what you want. Why hire them if you won’t listen? Once you do decide, though, expect people to support the decision. But–and this is a very important “but”–be sure to monitor the results and be willing to admit when something has gone wrong and you need to make a change. Netflix’s Core Principles

This isn’t the only great principle in this document. Netflix also introduces four core principles: The Dream Team: We aim only to have high performers at Netflix — people who are great at what they do, and even better at working together.

People Over Process: You get better outcomes when employees have the information and freedom to make decisions for themselves. We hire unusually responsible people who thrive on this openness and freedom.

Uncomfortably Exciting: To entertain the world, we need to be bold and ambitious. That means embracing the thrill of what’s next — even when it’s uncomfortable. Great and Always Better: We often say Netflix sucks today compared to where we can be tomorrow. We need the self-awareness to understand what should be better, and the discipline and resilience to get there.

These principles are great for Netflix. But they may not be great for your business–an accounting firm shouldn’t aim for what makes employees uncomfortable, for example, while an entertainment company that wants to appeal to as many people as possible clearly does.

What’s more important than delving into the value of these core principles is the journey Netflix went on to create them. Four Steps to Developing Impactful Core Values

Sergio Ezama, chief talent officer at Netflix, released his own statement about how Netflix developed the core principles. Ezama is quite new to Netflix–he joined in 2021 after 20-plus years at Pepsico. And sure, food and entertainment are very different fields. But people are the same everywhere, and Ezama’s memo proves that. Here are four key lessons you can take from Ezama’s explanation of Netflix’s core principles:

1. Brief is better. In 2009, Netflix released a 125-slide PowerPoint about Netflix’s culture. That was pretty revolutionary at the time, but Ezama cut this new version down to about 2,200 words. That’s still a lot, but it’s a lot less than before. No one is going to read through 125 slides.

2. Ask the employees. These revisions weren’t just done by the executive team. They received 1,500 comments from employees through something they call “farming for dissent.” If you aren’t asking your employees about the culture, then your culture document probably doesn’t reflect your actual culture–rather, it reflects what the C-suite thinks it is. 3. Focus on what’s important. Because the new document is shorter, the Netflix team had to focus on only the most critical points. But Ezama points out that they actually added to some of the ideas in the original document: “Second, we reintroduced some concepts from the original deck that had been watered down (e.g., the emphasis on responsibility, and the focus on good and bad process versus no process at all).” When you’re cutting fat, make sure you add back in whatever else you need.

4. Keep your core principles short. The 2,200 words of the new Culture Memo is still a lot. Most people aren’t going to read the full thing. They will read the core principles–the four principles that are bolded and bullet-pointed and leap off the page. When they’re easy to see and focus on, managers and employees alike can easily remember them and refer back to them.

If Netflix can live up to this document, the business will continue to prosper. And keep an eye on Ezama. He seems to know a great deal about how to lead people and cultures.

