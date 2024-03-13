The FDNY and Elon Musk Really Need to Recognize Free Speech

Firefighters booed Attorney General Letitia James. SpaceX employees wrote a scathing letter about Elon Musk. They have every right to do so.

If you are holding a public event, you should expect your employees to remain polite and represent the company well. This is a reasonable expectation of an employer.

But when the Fire Department of New York held a promotion ceremony and New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke, many firefighters booed and started chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump” in regard to James’s recent prosecution of former President Donald Trump, which many of his supporters saw as a political attack.

Now, the FDNY is trying to identify the firefighters who interrupted James’s speech, and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is leading the search. The fire department sent a memo to the firefighters which said, in part, “When you’re not on duty, feel however you want about politicians. Vote. Protest. That’s your right. But don’t do it on the job’s time, on other members’ time, or on their families’ time. Do it on your own time.”

The FDNY Union stands behind the firefighters, but the department is unhappy with the behavior.

Is this protected speech, or can an employer punish employees for behaving rudely during a company presentation? Firefighters are not like private employees

First, it’s important to establish that firefighters have additional rights as government employees that private employees do not. Private employees do not have a right to free speech at work. However, the government, its employees, and firefighters have more freedom of speech. First Amendment lawyer Marc J. Randazza told me:

“You do not lose your First Amendment rights by taking public employment. Even to whatever extent they could claim some violation of some obscure regulation, the fact that they are targeting them for their political viewpoint makes the government’s action indefensible.” Randazza offered to help firefighters find a NY-based attorney if they needed any help due to the effort to track down the participants. He added, “Their job is fighting fires and protecting the public, not reverently and silently standing in as props while a politician praises one of her political allies.”

What about free speech rights for private employees? While firefighters have more protection than the employees at your business, your employees do have the right to engage in what we call “concerted” action, including some speech rights.

For instance, the National Labor Relations Board just ruled that Home Depot had to allow employees to write “BLM” on their aprons, arguing that this was part of a concerted effort among employees to address problems at work.

Elon Musk has also been caught up in a lawsuit because he fired nine SpaceX employees. These employees wrote a letter that, according to the New York Times, said: “Elon’s behavior in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks. As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company.”

The behavior of the SpaceX nine seems even bolder than that of the FDNY employees — after all, James was not their direct boss with hire/fire power over the firefighters, while Musk did have this power and terminated the employees.

The employees said it was an unfair labor practice and filed complaints with the NLRB. Musk responded by suing to stop the NLRB from punishing SpaceX for the terminations, claiming the NLRB’s structure is unconstitutional. If Musk is successful in court, this article may become irrelevant. Still, as of right now, your employees have the right to complain — even publicly — about their working conditions, which includes not only writing BLM on their uniforms but also saying how awful their bosses are.

Be careful about employee speech rights While you can control some employee speech, you cannot control all employee speech, especially if it concerns working conditions — including salary, management policies, and basically anything related to their day-to-day work.

While it might seem logical that you could require complete loyalty when it comes to your employees’ public speech, they do have the right to talk about their bosses, even publicly. And you certainly don’t want to do a public hunt like the FDNY is doing.

A better way to prevent nightmares like the FDNY and Musk are facing is simply to avoid public controversy. While you may feel it’s essential to be involved in politics, understand that around 50 percent of your employees disagree with you. Your employees may not speak up, but you should never assume everyone agrees with you. The FDNY could have chosen someone less controversial to speak at their promotion ceremony. Musk could be quiet about politics on Twitter (X).

If you choose to speak up — as is your right — understand that your employees may disagree. And if their disagreements relate to their rights as employees, they have the right to bash you publicly.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.