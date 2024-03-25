I Moved to Switzerland in 2009. Here’s Why We’re So Darn Happy

Happiness is not a zero-sum game. You can use some of these Swiss ideas to make yourself and your employees happier.

While the flag may not be the best thing about living in Switzerland, it is a big plus.

Sorry. It’s just always the first thing that comes to mind when considering what makes Switzerland awesome.

I’m not the only one who thinks it’s (mostly) a great place to live. The World Happiness Report just came out and ranked Switzerland ninth out of 140 countries. The United States is 23rd. While you probably can’t just pack up and move here, you can make some changes to your personal life and business to replicate Switzerland’s success. What makes Switzerland such a happy place to live?

First, it’s important to clarify the World Happiness Report’s definition of happiness. If it ranked Switzerland on the variety of its restaurants at a reasonable cost, it would be in the bottom 10 percent. The Swiss can do many things, but their cooking consists of melting cheese and pouring it over things–maybe some sausage and potatoes. But if you ever encounter a threatening Swiss person, you can scare them off with a bottle of paprika or some mild chili powder. But happiness is not measured by the taste of food. The World Happiness Report relies on the Cantril Ladder, which is as follows:

“Please imagine a ladder with steps numbered from zero at the bottom to 10 at the top.”

“The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you, and the bottom of the ladder represents the worst possible life for you.”

“On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time? (ladder-present)”

“On which step do you think you will stand about five years from now? (ladder-future)” So, what puts Switzerland at the top of that ladder? People here feel like they are in a great place now and will be in a better place in the future. Unfortunately, you can’t magically transport our incredible outdoor beauty or low tax burden to your U.S. business. But you can take some of the other things that make people feel happy and secure in Switzerland and apply them to your life and company.

Recognize that you have opportunities A student named Milo Tobler told me he likes Switzerland for many reasons, but primarily because “there’s not much that restricts you from pursuing what you want to achieve.”

Switzerland ranks high in the economic freedom index, meaning it’s very easy to open a business here, especially if you have a sole proprietorship like mine. The paperwork is minimal.

We also have a great school system. Darja Bosco, a mother of four teenagers, placed the “comprehensive school system” at the top of her list of why she loves living in Switzerland. Schools here also allow young people to try out a number of careers before they undergo intensive schooling to learn how to become experts–the exact opposite of the United States. But you can also take your life and career into your own hands in the United States. You don’t need to wait around for someone to hire you or admit you to a particular program. If you have a dream, you can pursue it. If you have a business idea, go for it. Don’t let other people stop you. Don’t wait for permission.

Integrate people into your life Heike Reinhart is German but has lived in Switzerland for eight years. She is an integration specialist who helps teach foreigners German and prepares them for life in Switzerland. Starting in 2019, Switzerland required foreigners to have at least basic German, French, or Italian language skills. This means to maintain my visa I have to be able to speak the local language at the A1 level or higher. (I have a B2 German Certificate, for the record.) Reinhart explained that this “forced” language integration helps push immigrants and expats out of their bubbles, which makes for a more connected culture.

The canton I live in–Baselstadt–also offers a free German class to everyone within their first year of living here. So, there’s no excuse for not knowing the basics of the language.

There’s an important lesson there for business leaders: When you onboard someone into your company, you can let them flounder, or you can do as the Swiss do and help them learn the local “language.” Every business has its own culture and different ways people express themselves. What is normal in one company may not be in another. Having a specific and clear onboarding program helps people integrate into the culture. This is especially important if you have remote employees because observational learning is much more difficult. Not everything is perfect

Sweden outranks Switzerland on the happiness index–number four versus nine–so I asked Anders Modig Davin, a Swedish journalist who focuses on the watch industry, why he stays in Switzerland (other than the excellent watches). He said, among other things, “The natural beauty has so much variation in such a small place. It is a comfortable place to live.” But he was also honest about the country’s problems–especially when it comes to raising children. It’s much more expensive to do that in Switzerland, he says.

He’s not wrong. Daycare costs are high, and maternity leaves are short. Swiss mothers receive only 14 weeks of maternty leave at 80 percent of their salary. This is more than is offered the United States, but it’s considerably lower than in Modig Davin’s home country, where parents receive a combined 480 days of leave.

But that’s not the biggest problem I see when it comes to child rearing–it’s the schools. Public schools in Switzerland send the children home for lunch every day. While Swiss citizens can pay for their children to attend a Mittagstisch (literally, a lunch table), there is some community sneering toward parents who avail themselves of that. Switzerland depends on women who are available for lunch. In some schools — including those my son attended — if a teacher calls in sick, they don’t call a substitute. The kids just don’t have school that day. And that burden usually falls on mom. (When this happened to my son in second grade, the school graciously offered to let him sit in the sixth grade classroom all day.) What is happiness?

Being secure in your life, as the Cantril Ladder seems to define happiness, isn’t how most people would define happiness. A fellow expat, Peter Sandbach, told me, “My Swiss husband assures me that a Swiss person’s happiness is directly correlated with the amount in the bank. While the rest may be important, it’s always secondary. How happy you appear isn’t necessarily an indication of true happiness. For instance, some Swiss people are never happier than when they’re complaining and being overly pessimistic about everything.”

There certainly are cranky people in Switzerland. I know–I’ve met some of them. I’ve had neighbors criticize how I arrange my garbage bags, and I once received a passive-aggressive note warning me that if I left my lights on, I would be responsible for destroying the environment.

My point in listing the negatives is that just because things aren’t perfect, that doesn’t mean you can’t be happy. If you focus on the negatives, you’ll always be miserable. Focus on the positive things and take charge of your life. You may not be able to live in a top-ranking country, but by following a few of Switzerland’s examples, you can increase your happiness and others’ — and perhaps bump the U.S. up on the happiness index next year.

