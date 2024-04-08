An Ice Cream Store Wants to Use Unpaid Labor and Call It Training. This Hack Will Give You Brain Freeze

Do you know when you have to pay people for training? This is not a mistake you want to make .

It’s great when you can hire someone who can be up to speed in the first 15 minutes, but most people need training time. Even your newly hired chief financial officer needs considerable time to understand your processes and procedures.

So, it’s certainly not surprising that it would take at least a couple of days of training to onboard a brand-new, entry-level employee. And that costs money. Which is why it’s no surprise that an ice cream company in California recently ran a job posting that contained this line:

“Requires 2 Preliminary days of training (unpaid) which will determine if you are able to get hired for the position.” This company has since taken down the job posting, so I won’t publicly name and shame them. But can you do this? Is it possible — and legal — to require your employees undergo unpaid training?

Training is work When you control an employee’s time, you need to pay them. That’s a general rule that will keep you out of legal trouble. Home Depot found out, to the tune of $72.5 million, that they had to pay employees for the time they spent between ending their shift and waiting for a manager to let them out. That’s clearly a lot less time than two days of training, and Home Depot still had to pay.

Most of the time, company-required training is considered compensable. That means you have to pay your employees for the time they spend in the training. There are some exceptions, though.

Perhaps the easiest example is if a position is licensed–if, say, your company is hiring a lawyer, you don’t have to pay for candidates to go to law school to get the necessary training. Usually, the issue of unpaid training comes up with interns, not attorneys. But there can be other situations where you may wonder if you have to pay full-time employees for training. The Department of Labor has a six-factor test:

“The training, even though it includes actual operation of the facilities of the employer, is similar to that which would be given in a vocational school; “The training is for the benefit of the trainees or students; “The trainees or students do not displace regular employees, but work under close supervision;

“The employer that provides the training receives no immediate advantage from the activities of the trainees or students and, on occasion, his operations may even be impeded; “The trainees or students are not necessarily entitled to a job at the conclusion of the training period; and “The employer and the trainees or students understand that the trainees or students are not entitled to wages for the time spent in training.”

When you have to pay for training In the specific situation I noted above, the employer is an ice cream shop. And sure, technically, employees could use any ice cream scooping technique at any given ice cream shop. But learning to scoop, run a cash register, and handle customer questions is not similar to what they’d learn in a formal school training program. Additionally, this training is definitely for the company’s benefit. Every time the trainee hands over an ice cream cone to a customer, the company benefits.

It’s a clear case of illegal unpaid training, which I suspect is why the job post disappeared.

Wondering whether you should pay employees for training at your company? Management lawyer Jonathan Segal says, Generally speaking, if the training is pre-offer and provides general skills that may help qualify the candidate for employment at many employers (and not just the employer mandating the training), the training may not be compensable under federal law.

So, much like the law degree you don’t have to pay for, you don’t have to pay a candidate for Microsoft Excel classes to bring them up to a high enough level to qualify for the job. But, if you’ve hired the person already, the issue may be more complicated. Segal adds: Conversely, if the training is post-offer and provides specific skills to help ensure the employee can do the job with the employer mandating the training, the training is compensable.

Even though Excel training is easily transferable to many other jobs, you should pay for it if you mandate it. Of course, you also need to be aware of state laws regarding the issue. When in doubt, pay your employee to take the training. You’re benefiting, and in almost all cases, it’s the law.

