I’ve Been an HR Professional for 25 Years, and I Absolutely Hate Unlimited PTO

There are limits to unlimited PTO—it’s just that they are secret limits. And if employees don’t know the secret, they can find themselves in trouble.

Unlimited paid time off sounds amazing to employees. They can take all the time they want! Go to the beach! Spent a week with their grandma! And, no worries, they can still take the time they need to follow their favorite band around the world.

In reality, it doesn’t work that way. Employees don’t get more time off (and may actually get fewer days away from work) The Wall Street Journal says people with unlimited PTO take an average of 16 days of vacation per year, compared with 14 for people with limits on their PTO. That’s backed by previous studies, which have shown that people with unlimited PTO take fewer days off than their limited counterparts. Either way, it’s not a huge amount of extra time. Americans famously have fewer days available than their European counterparts — the European Union has a minimum requirement of four weeks off — and every year, Americans leave one-third of their available time on the table. Getting “unlimited” time doesn’t change the culture of work.

While you may feel generous when you have an unlimited PTO plan, the reality is that it’s not any better than offering a set number of days. But that’s not the only problem. There are always limits You may swear up and down that you truly have an unlimited vacation plan, but when you have an employee who says, “I worked a Tuesday in February 2024 and I’ll work another one in 2025” you’ll admit that you didn’t actually mean a 364-day vacation plan. There are limits. But with an unlimited PTO plan, those limits are secret. And they may vary from department to department and from boss to boss and from employee to employee.

If an employee doesn’t know the secret and uses too much, they can look bad. If they don’t know the secret and use too little, they’re doing extra work. And that’s unfair. And the unevenness of it can cause resentment. If Tim is always leaving early to pick up his kids from daycare, it’s going to look like he gets special perks rather than that he’s smart for using his unlimited PTO. It punishes the conscientious Companies with an unlimited PTO policy often say, “We trust you to get your work done!” That sounds nice, but it also implies that employees can only take time off when all their work is done. In many jobs, there are no times when the work is all done, and so conscientious employees may feel they cannot go. This makes PTO a reward rather than a part of their compensation. Slackers, on the other hand, don’t care what other people think of them and will push limits. And it’s difficult to build a case against them because you gave them unlimited PTO. Hard workers will pick up the extra work from their slacker co-workers and feel bad about taking any time off because the work is not done.

This leads to a toxic environment. The workload is unbalanced and managers don’t have easy tools at their disposal. Sure, a good manager will work with the slacker to focus on how they aren’t meeting expectations, but it’s a lot easier to have clear guidelines. Give generous PTO Yes, unlimited PTO has a cost savings in that you don’t have to pay out unused PTO if someone quits and your state requires payouts. But you can reduce that by using PTO accruals rather than full allotments. (If you do choose accruals, I would allow people to “borrow” from their bank so that people don’t have to wait until August to take a vacation.) But is that cost savings worth it?

If you want high-quality employees, ensuring a generous PTO package can be a helpful recruitment and retention tool. You also need to make sure employees actually use the time. Make taking regular vacation an expected, normal thing. I started my career working in a credit union, where we followed FDIC guidelines of two weeks of consecutive time off for everyone. That policy is designed to guard against fraud, but it also helps guard against burnout. Everyone needs to step away from work from time to time. But unlimited PTO isn’t the best way to make that happen.

