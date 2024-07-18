DEI Might Be Dying: John Deere and Microsoft Make Big Changes

Major companies are stepping away from the terminology. Should your business follow?

Is DEI dead?

Several news sources have reported this week that Microsoft laid off its DEI team. That isn’t precisely what happened, according to a Microsoft spokesperson who said in an email to Inc., “This was two roles impacted in the events team, doing work that was duplicative of the centrally managed D&I org — called Microsoft’s Global Talent, Development, Diversity and Inclusion team. GTDDI work continues and commitments remain unchanged.”

But notice something. It’s not DEI. It’s D&I, as confirmed by another Microsoft spokesperson, Jeff Jones, to Business Insider: “Our D&I commitments remain unchanged. Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we are holding firm on our expectations, prioritizing accountability, and continuing to focus on this work.” What happened to the “E”? Back in 2023, Microsoft’s chief diversity officer outlined the company’s commitment to DEI for Fortune (although Microsoft’s spokesperson said this was mischaracterized, and that the “E,” equity, has never been a part of Microsoft’s official commitment).

And while Microsoft appears to still have a diversity department, John Deere — which has been attacked by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who’s coming off a big win with Tractor Supply Co. — just released a statement that included the following commitments: “We will no longer participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals, or events.”

“Business Resource Groups will exclusively be focused on professional development, networking, mentoring, and supporting talent recruitment efforts.” “Auditing all company-mandated training materials and policies to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages, while being in compliance with federal, state, and local laws.” “Reaffirming within the business that the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy.”

“We fundamentally believe that a diverse workforce enables us to best meet our customers’ needs, and because of that, we will continue to track and advance the diversity of our organization.” SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) also recently released a statement announcing that they were dropping the “E” (equity) and moving from IE&D to I&D. They wrote, “By emphasizing Inclusion-first, we aim to address the current shortcomings of DE&I programs, which have led to societal backlash and increasing polarization.”

Something is happening to DEI — and your business should probably pay attention, starting with definitions of the core terms involved. What DEI means

Diversity. Equity. Inclusion. These words sound very clear, but their definitions are anything but. And there isn’t universal agreement on what it means to have a DEI program. A push for diversity in the workplace started in the 1960s, but that focused solely on race, which is very different than today’s DEI programs, which cover everything from race to gender to sexual orientation to disabilities.

The names of these departments have changed over the years as well. When I started my career, it was simply the “Diversity” department; then it became “Diversity and Inclusion,” and then equity was added on, with some companies also adding a B for Belonging (DEIB).

With organizations like SHRM deciding to keep “diversity” and “inclusion” but drop the “equity,” it’s important to look at what equity means. And it’s difficult to get a consistent definition — in fact, there is no consistent corporate definition. A recent Washington Post poll found that when asked if they support DEI initiatives, 61 percent of respondents said yes. But that number jumped to 69 percent when respondents were given this definition of DEI: “programs to hire more employees from groups that are underrepresented in their workforce, such as racial and ethnic minorities and people with disabilities and to promote equity in the workplace.”

But that’s not the definition everyone uses. McKinsey, for instance, defines equity as: Equity differs from equality in a subtle but important way. While equality assumes that all people should be treated the same, equity takes into consideration a person’s unique circumstances, adjusting treatment accordingly so that the end result is equal.

Pollster Gallup defines equity as “fair treatment, access and advancement for each person in an organization.”

Those definitions are very different, and there are many more definitions out there. California, for instance, introduced an “equity and social justice”-based math program, of which the Los Angeles Times said, “Critics saw a watering-down of standards — and a counterproductive effort to hold back students who were ready for more advanced math.” In other words, the only way to achieve the same outcome (McKinsey’s definition of equity) was to lower the standards.

Given this kind of controversy and the lack of clear and consistent definitions, companies that drop the “E” from their DEI programs may be making a pragmatic move. What do people want?

But is this a move motivated by leadership, employees, clients, or activists?

You can’t deny the work of conservative activists like Robby Starbuck, who has pledged to take down one “woke” corporation after another and successfully brought about changes to both Tractor Supply Co. and John Deere. His campaign targeted these companies’ core customers. Once many customers heard his take on what DEI looked like in these companies, they were vocal about how much didn’t like it. The well-known Budweiser debacle was different. An outside person wasn’t pressuring the company. Rather, Anheuser-Busch decided on its own to take a sharp turn away from its target audience, and the audience responded — cheered on by activists, of course.

The recent assassination attempt on former President Trump also had many people complaining about the Secret Service’s goal of increasing the number of women agents — and attacking DEI directly.

It appears that this general move away from DEI is in response to customer opinion, but keep in mind, John Deere, Tractor Supply Co., and Budweiser all had so-called Red State Consumers. It’s definitely not a universal hatred for the “equity” part of DEI.

For example, the SHRM decision to remove the “E” in IE&D rankled many HR people. I ran a very unscientific survey asking HR professionals on LinkedIn and in my Evil HR Lady Facebook group to express their opinion on the SHRM change. I received 133 responses, of which 62 percent said they did not support the SHRM change. Fourteen percent said they did, and the remaining group was undecided.

However, 83 percent of respondents said this move wouldn’t change their decision to hold a SHRM membership. So, while the roar was loud, the effect would likely be considerably smaller. One survey respondent said: Removing the focus from equity in the work we do as DEI practitioners undermines how we approach the work. Equity, which means providing the resources and tools needs based on your life experience, education, socioeconomic status, health, ability, sexual orientation. This is the lens we evaluate our strategies across HR — talent acquisition, talent development, recruitment, retention, etc. This was an enormous mistake and could possibly lead other organizations to follow suit and water down this work.

This HR practitioner’s definition doesn’t match the Washington Post‘s, Gallup’s or McKinsey’s. When one person says they support equity and another says they don’t, they may actually be in agreement and just operating from different definitions. Should you drop DEI entirely?

Whether you have a department or a policy labeled DEI, D&I, or nothing at all is irrelevant if you don’t treat your employees well. Title VII and other laws require you to treat everyone who is not disabled equally. And the Americans with Disabilities Act requires you to provide reasonable accommodations to those individuals and — pardon the use of an undefined term — create equity for them.

But being aware of the social movements around your business is often important. It’s notable, for example, that conservative activists started with companies that served rural areas rather than companies that served downtown San Francisco. Make your decisions based on what is best for your company and your clients while ensuring legal compliance — but remember, there’s no right answer for every company. You need to consider how you want to run your company.

I’ll leave you with this thought: It’s not the name of your policy or department that matters as much as what you do. You can have a policy that states you value diversity, equity, and inclusion, but if you only hire 35-year-old White women, you’re not living up to it.

Your actions speak louder than words. But your customers are also quite loud. Make sure you’re listening.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include additional context on Microsoft’s D&I commitment.

