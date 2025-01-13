JPMorgan Just Decided That Employee Feedback Doesn’t Matter. It’s a Spectacularly Bad Decision

Turning off employee comments makes the disagreement appear to go away, but it only goes underground. This is bad for morale — and your compliance with the law.

JPMorgan wants everyone back in the office by March. (More than half of their employees — including senior managers — have been working full time in the office already.) The announcement did not go over well, with many employees complaining on an internal site.

So, JPMorgan turned off comments. This is very much the “because I said so” kind of response that every parent eventually gives to their children. There are no more discussions. It’s decided. No, you don’t have to listen to employees You don’t have to take your employees’ opinions into consideration when you make policies. Of course employees want more vacation, remote work, and free ice cream. Your responsibility is to make decisions that are best for the business, and (hopefully) your leadership team understands the business better than the rank and file do.

Still, you want to know what your employees think, even if you aren’t going to change your policies. Because yes, it’s OK to require people to work in the office — that’s a business choice, and business leaders are free to make it. But employees are also free to find work elsewhere. The legal risks of turning off comments can also be very high. You may think, “I own the message board; I control it.” And you’re right. And if the commenting functioning was never turned on originally, this would be a nonissue. But commenting was available on JPMorgan’s internal site, and turning it off may trigger something called the National Labor Relations Act.

Non-management employees have an absolute right to talk about their working conditions under the NLRA. Stopping that for non-supervisor employees may trigger the act, according to employment attorney Jon Hyman. He says, I see big problems here. It’s not only a bad look, it’s also likely illegal and unenforceable. Cutting off access to internal messaging won’t stop employees from complaining. They just take their complaints to other platforms, public and private, and which the employer can’t monitor. This is a very shortsighted decision. How to handle complaining employees Employees like to be able to work remotely. But currently, about 80 percent of employees work fully onsite, with another 10 percent working hybrid, leaving only 10 percent with 100 percent remote employment. It’s not unreasonable for a company to say they want to be part of the 80 percent.

If your decision is based on what’s best for the business, then listening to employees complain is no big deal. They can complain all they want — you’re doing what’s best. But, if your decision isn’t based on facts and figures, seeing people complain can be disconcerting. It might make you second guess the decision — hence you try to shut down discussion. But, as Hyman says, this doesn’t actually shut down the discussion. It just takes the conversation elsewhere — where you may not be able to see it.

While The Wall Street Journal reports that “a person close to JPMorgan” says turning off comments is par for the course for the company, it doesn’t make it any better. The message that sends is, “When you really care about something, management doesn’t want to hear it.” Also, the complaints around JPMorgan’s RTO policy focus on things like commutes and child care: These are things companies can help ameliorate and should know about. While work-from-home parents still need some child care support, it’s generally easier on them. Take an 8-year-old who gets off the bus at 3 p.m. — they can pretty much handle themselves until Mom or Dad is done with work at 5, they just need an adult in the house. But if Mom or Dad has to go into the office, that’s much more difficult. You need to listen to employee complaints. You need to take those complaints into consideration when you make policies. Returning to the office may be the right business decision, but if you aren’t listening to your employees, it makes the situation worse.

While you may be tempted to follow JPMorgan’s pattern of shutting down dissension in the ranks, don’t — it only makes people more frustrated, and it may even violate the law. Don’t do it.

