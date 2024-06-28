Neuroscience Explains Women’s Reaction to Sexual Harassment

Expectations don’t always match reality when it comes to sexual harassment. It’s critical for businesses to understand why delayed reporting happens.

Sexual harassment happens at work. Some of it is overt and obvious (“If you don’t sleep with me, you won’t get a raise.”), and some is subtle and harder to identify (depending on the tone and relationship between the two people in question, “You look nice today” could be a compliment or harassment.)

As a woman, I’m prone to imagine how I’d react to an inappropriate comment from a boss, client, or coworker. And I hope I’d shut it down instantly and leave the perpetrator shaking in his (most likely) boots. Real responses to sexual harassment

But what actually happens is different than how women generally imagine it will, research shows. A woman named Kaidi Wu recently shared details about such a study on X:

In this study, researchers asked women to imagine how they would react to the following questions in an interview: “Do you have a boyfriend?”

“Do people find you desirable?”

“Do you think it’s important for women to wear bras to work?”

The women then predicted how they would act: 27 percent said they’d be angry

2 percent said they’d feel fear

62 percent said they’d confront the interviewer

68 percent said they would refuse to answer at least one harassing question. But then researchers did a second study where they had male interviewers ask these questions during an interview in the lab. The results were strikingly different from the women’s imagined reality. The authors write:

“Responses from targets of actual sexual harassment have little in common with responses to imagined harassment discussed early. Recall that 68% of the participants who imagined the sexually harassing questions being asked in the context of a job interview indicated that they would refuse to answer at least one of the sexually harassing questions. Not one of the actual interviewees refused to answer any of the questions.

“Further,” the authors added, “whereas over a fourth of the respondents imagined telling the interviewer off or leaving the interview, no one actually did this.” But this study is over 20 years old!

Are things different today or is the neuroscience the same? Surely, in the past 20 years, women have gained more confidence in the workplace! Surely these days, offended women would stomp out of such an interview! We’ve been through #metoo!

While the times have changed, human reactions have apparently not. In fact, it’s neuroscience. Writing for the journal Nature, Ebani Dhawan and Patrick Haggard from the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK say: “Victims frequently report immobility during rape and sexual assault, often using the term ‘freezing’. Neuroscientific evidence suggests fear and threat can block cortical neural circuits for action control, leading to involuntary immobility. Defence arguments that blame victims for freezing are thus inappropriate and unjust.”

While workplace sexual harassment doesn’t always mean rape or sexual assault, women can freeze in response to verbal harassment as well.

Ariel Weindling, CEO of NotMe Solutions, shared the above study on LinkedIn and got a slew of stories: “I’m an outspoken woman, but when a boss asked me (long time ago), if I’m willing to take someone between my legs, I froze. In a work setting. I had no reply.”

“I can confirm that when it happened to me, I froze. Several times. No matter how furious you think you’ll feel, the truth is your mind and body are never prepared.”

“My reaction was shame… what did I do to bring it on… how did I give the wrong message… embarrassment… and only later does anger come in. Only when I’ve made sure it wasn’t my fault. Only when I’ve asked for someone else’s validation.” “I distinctly remember just a few years back sitting in my MBA course on leadership in a room of almost entirely men, with a male instructor presenting statistics on sexual harassment and assault. The men were appalled and barked a mix of discrediting statements and thoughtless solutions at each other while the women sat silent at their male banter. When one man said blithely, ‘women just need to say something,’ it all came together in an instant for me and I finally spoke up. ‘The problem is, when we say something, it almost always ends up causing us a lot more trouble than we’re already in.'” What you need to remember

Understanding all this should help you respond to sexual harassment in your workplace. Here are five key lessons for business owners and managers: I wish this didn’t have to be said, but do not sexually harass anyone. It’s not funny. It’s not a joke. And it’s not a way to haze women or an example of “treating them like the boys.”

While the law only prohibits unwanted sexual behavior at the office, silence doesn’t mean your behavior was wanted. Silence can indicate uncomfortableness, as can laughter. Just stay away from any and all sexually charged language and behavior in the workplace. Delayed reporting doesn’t mean the behavior wasn’t real or wasn’t severe. The science is there–women often freeze when sexually harassed. Investigate every reported instance of sexual harassment. Every one. “Bob’s worked here for 10 years, and we’ve never had a problem,” and “Oh, he was just joking” are not valid responses to a harassment claim.

If you observe someone else saying something in appropriate, shut it down immediately. Leadership comes from the top. If you let it slide because no one else objected, then people assume it’s OK behavior. Understanding that women don’t always react like we think we will can explain a lot. And for all the women business leaders out there — you’re not bad or weak if you answer an inappropriate question or remain silent instead of loudly objecting. You’re normal. And other women are too. Don’t hold delayed reporting against anyone. Follow up with an investigation. It’s the right thing to do.

