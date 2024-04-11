One-Third of Hiring Managers Just Admitted to Asking Job Candidates Improper Questions

‘So, are you gay? Pregnant? Over 40? And where’s that accent from?’ If any of these questions come out of your mouth, you should probably shut up.

One in three hiring managers knowingly ask improper questions during job interviews, according to a recent Resume Builder survey. And while, technically, very few of the questions mentioned in the survey are illegal to ask, queries about religion, race, gender, and pregnancy status (among other things) can still land you in hot water.

Why? Because it is illegal to consider a candidate’s answer to those questions as part of the hiring process.

The distinction between the two is critical. Obviously, you don’t need to panic if a candidate sees a picture on your desk of your three adorable children and says, “Oh, three kids is a lot!” and you reply, “Oh, so much work. Do you have kids?” That’s just conversation. So, how do you know where to draw the line? I’ll explain.

What managers confessed to In this survey, hiring managers confessed to the following hiring sins:

“32% of hiring managers admit they knowingly ask illegal questions”

“3 in 5 regularly ask about a candidate’s identity during the hiring process”

“56% regularly illegally inquire about job seekers’ family (i.e., pregnancy, marital status)”

“Half ask illegal health, disability status questions” “62% inquire about prior salary”

What about these questions is illegal, and what should you do instead? Let’s start with identity questions. Identity questions

A candidate’s race, gender, and age are all pretty obvious from looking at them, so it’s not like hiring managers generally gain much knowledge from asking those questions. If anything, they may simply be confirming their suspicions. That doesn’t mean, of course, that you should ask someone about their identity. Especially questions like this:

“83% ask about citizenship status”

“53% inquire about native language”

“48% ask about race/ethnicity”

“34% bring up sexual orientation” “26% about religion” “33% ask about age”

Some of these are hard nos. There is never a reason to ask about race or ethnicity, for example — even if you’re curious. National origin often comes up naturally in conversation and may be evident in the candidate’s resume/CV. But don’t ever ask, “What are you?”

Likewise, there is no need to ask about sexual orientation. Again, you don’t need to panic if it comes up in conversation — for instance, a male candidate may say, “Oh, I moved here with my husband.” You can then be pretty sure he’s gay. But it’s not part of doing the job; therefore, don’t ask about it. There are times, though, when some of these issues can legitimately come up. However, there are much better ways to frame these questions. For instance, you can ask instead:

“Are you legal to work in the United States?” (But this question should be on the application and not asked during the interview.)

“What languages do you speak? At what level?” Language proficiency is required or preferred for many jobs. That said, if the entire job will be in English, there’s no need to ask what other languages the person speaks.

Religion can be a proper topic if you are hiring for a church position. Otherwise, it’s not of interest or important. Again, it may be obvious from the candidate’s religious clothing or if a religious college is listed on their resume, but it’s not something to discuss. And do not make assumptions about someone’s beliefs or behaviors at work based on their religion.

Age can be important if the job requires the person to be over 18 or 21. Similarly, if you’re hiring for one of the few jobs that has an age limit (like airline pilot), then you can ask about age. But that should be done in the HR screening and wouldn’t be necessary for the hiring manager to ask. Family status questions

Contrary to popular opinion, family status isn’t protected under federal law. It is protected under some state laws, though. So, again, there’s no need to panic if children or spouses — or the lack thereof — come up organically in conversation. But there’s no need to specifically ask about any of these things, as they aren’t relevant to the job.

Where businesses are likely to get into legal trouble with family status questions is as they apply to sex protection laws. If you are OK with male candidates having young children “because their wives will take the primary role” but not with women having young children “because they will take the primary caregiver role,” that is illegal.

It’s the assumptions that will get you in trouble. And as for pregnancy? That is a protected status. According to the survey, “33% of hiring managers have asked if a candidate is pregnant, and 21% have asked a candidate if she plans to become pregnant.” Don’t ask that. Ever. First of all, there are only two times you should ask a stranger if she is pregnant. The first is if you are providing medical care to her. The second is if you see a second person emerging from her body — in which case the question is OK, but unnecessary.

But as far as employment is concerned, you cannot discriminate against a woman for being pregnant or for planning to have children later. Thus, there is simply no need to ask. Train your managers

You should provide training to hiring managers on a regular basis so that they don’t ask these questions. Remember, interviewing is a skill and, like all skills, managers need practice in order to do it correctly. It’s well worth the time and money to invest in regular interview training so that no one is at risk of getting the company into legal trouble.

