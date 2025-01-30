Study: 1 in 4 Think It’s a Waste of Money to Hire Those Over 50

A study by the UK advocacy group Age Without Limits found that it’s not just a few people who think older people aren’t worth hiring. Fully 24 percent believe this. And 22 percent of respondents think it’s a waste of time to train someone older than 50, and 32 percent believe people become less competent with technology as they age.

The study also found that people who had higher educational qualifications were more likely to think that people over 50 weren’t worth training. In other words, people who are more likely to be in management positions are more likely to think that it’s a waste of time and money to higher older workers. It’s illegal to discriminate against older workers While this study is from the UK, age discrimination is rampant in the U.S. as well. It’s illegal to discriminate against someone over 40 because of their age. But age discrimination happens and happens frequently. Overall, age discrimination cases make up between 15-20 percent of discrimination cases handled by the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC) and have some of the highest payouts. While this may be the reason that gets through to managers who wish to hire young, it’s certainly not the only reason to ensure you have a fair hiring practice that focus on merit rather than age.

Innovative founders are “old” If you think that older workers won’t be innovative and learn new things, you’re also ignoring reality. Harvard Business Review found in 2018 that the average age of a successful founder was 45. The age of founders varied based on area, with tech founders being younger and founders in oil and gas and biotechnology had an average age of 47. An MIT study found similar results, with the average age of founders settling at 42, and the only category where the average age was under 40 were venture capitalist-backed companies. This could indicate that older people were more likely to have their own money, or that venture capitalists are biased against older founders. Whatever the true numbers are, the facts are clear: being “older” doesn’t mean you can’t innovate. Of course, older people can learn new things.

Older people aren’t afraid of tech While the study found that 32 percent of people thought older people weren’t as good at tech and 26 percent of men and 18 percent of women thought it was a waste of resources to train older workers, that’s just not true, says Jennifer Cain Birkmose, co-founder of VivaValet. Speaking last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Cain Birkmose pointed out the problem of “olders” and tech. She summarized her points in a message to me: “Olders are often mis-labeled as tech reluctant, what we have found is that Olders are not tech reluctant, rather they are eager to be tech involved, it’s the mechanisms of HOW they come to LEARN how to navigate and uptake tech has been ignored. The result is that tech is developed for the young by the young without consideration of the Older user and their experience.” If you design everything around your younger employees, no wonder your older employees aren’t as eager to jump in. If you have the attitude that Jane is over 50 and won’t learn anyway, so you just offer training to the interns, you can’t complain that your older employees don’t understand the system.

You cannot legally judge an employee based on their age if they are over 40 (from a federal standard and over age 18 in some states) with a few exceptions, such as commercial airplane pilots. But you shouldn’t want to either. Take advantage of experience and knowledge. Train everyone. It benefits your business.

