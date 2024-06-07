The 24 Worst Business Buzzwords of 2024

Mean what you say and say what you mean, or you may find your staff lost in a sea of jargon.

“Act your wage” (No. 1) while keeping your “balls in the air” (No. 2), and you’ll likely set off the “spidey sense” (No. 10) of everyone in the room so badly that you won’t be able to complete the “deliverables” (No. 6) on your “mission critical” (No. 8) project.

If the above sentence made you want to turn into a “lazy girl” (didn’t make the list but totally should have) who takes “quiet vacations” (a.k.a. hush trips), or maybe just makes you want to get some “burnout coaching,” relax. You’re normal. A survey of 3,000 people conducted by Careerminds identified many of these terms as the most annoying business buzzwords of 2024.

So, if you find yourself saying any of these, it might be a good idea to conduct a “paradigm shift” (No. 18) of your in-office vocabulary. The most irritating buzzwords Here’s the full list of buzzwords from Careerminds:

Act your wage Balls in the air Push the envelope

Effective accelerationism Change agent Deliverables

Bleeding edge Mission critical Idea harvesting

Spidey sense Pain point Hardcore

PIP (performance improvement plan) RTO (return to office) Offboarding

Hero culture Leading via influence Paradigm shift

Actionable insights Inflection point Portfolio agility

Proximity bias Prompt engineering Feedforward

I’m definitely guilty of using many of these, though I will not stop using the term “PIP” (No. 13): A PIP is a powerful tool.

And surely, the alternatives to “PIP” would be worse. To confirm my hunch, I asked ChatGPT for substitutes, and it suggested the following: “Growth acceleration blueprint — This name emphasizes the plan’s role in accelerating personal and professional growth, making it sound more dynamic and positive.”

“Success enhancement program — This title conveys an intent to enhance success, which can be more encouraging for employees.”

“Career advancement pathway — Focusing on career progression, this name helps position the plan as a tool for career development.” “Performance optimization strategy — This alternative emphasizes refining and optimizing performance, rather than just improving it, suggesting a more strategic approach.”

“Talent amplification guide — This name highlights the goal of amplifying an employee’s existing talents and capabilities, making it sound empowering.”

I mean, really — your employees would probably find being put on a GAB (growth acceleration blueprint) much more annoying and condescending than a performance improvement plan. Why we use jargon

Jargon isn’t bad–it’s a shortcut phrase that helps everyone know what you mean without giving a long explanation. When a co-worker says, “We need to figure out the client’s pain points,” you know what they mean. You don’t have to go into a long explanation of what it means to identify the areas that are causing the most difficulty for the client. Ellen Jovin, an executive communications consultant and author of Rebel With a Clause: Tales and Tips From a Roving Grammarian, explains, “Experts need specialized vocabulary to communicate with one another efficiently about specialized topics involving specialized knowledge. That’s true in science, in business, in the arts. And there’s nothing wrong with that, assuming you use your industry jargon wisely. If you’re a financial expert talking about esoteric financial products to fellow financial experts, you can use insider vocabulary to add precision and expedite communication.”

But once you’re not speaking to the in-group, you’ll need to vary your vocabulary. And as a manager or business owner, you’ll need to teach any new hires the industry buzzwords and jargon they need to be successful. When jargon is bad

If you’re using jargon that annoys your co-workers, stop. If you’re using it to be condescending or snotty, stop. If you’re using it to communicate clearly in a way that everyone understands, as described above, then perfect. That’s how you should use jargon.

Jargon, like all language, evolves, and what is annoying today will fade away shortly. New phrases will take these buzzwords’ place. For example, I strongly dislike the word quiet being used to soften what is happening in the workplace today — “quiet quitting” is slacking off, and “quiet vacationing” is lying to your boss. Changing the language doesn’t change the behavior. But I also know that these terms will eventually fade from popularity. Choose your words carefully to ensure you mean what you say, and you say what you mean. If not, you may find yourself in an “offboarding” (No. 15) meeting. Or your employees wishing they were in one. Annoying jargon is extra annoying when it comes from the boss.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.