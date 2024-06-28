Tractor Supply Co. Just Made a Bold Change to Drop DEI at the End of Pride Month

Considering what your employees and customers want is very important when talking politics.

Unless you are a farmer or live in a farming community, you probably haven’t heard of Tractor Supply Co. Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company is valued at $28.8 billion and employs 50,000 people–but on June 18, it had a $31.2 billion market cap. What happened, and what caused the company to end Pride Month by announcing it would be eliminating its DEI department?

What happened was a campaign headed by conservative activist Robby Starbuck that began on June 6, when he announced, “It’s time to expose Tractor Supply.” Starbuck then went on to list what he saw as problems at the company, including:

“LGBTQIA+ training for employees’

“Funding pride/drag events”

“They have a DEI Council”

“Funding sex changes” “Climate change activism” “Pride month decorations in the office”

“DEI hiring practices” “LGBTQIA+ events at work”

You may support all these things. Or you may be more conservative and wonder why a company would focus on these things. Regardless of your position, Tractor Supply Co. decided to try to prevent the Budweiser effect from hitting their company. (Budweiser saw a massive market cap drop after its Dylan Mulvaney disaster last year, and even though it had a brief recovery in May, it is still $16 billion below what it was before.) Should your business follow Tractor Supply Co.’s example and back off from DEI? Or should you hold your ground? Or should you focus on your core business and stay far away from controversy as a policy?

The Death of DEI While Tractor Supply Co. made a very dramatic policy shift, other companies have quietly cut back on their DEI funding and sponsorship.

Zoom, Snap, Meta, Tesla, DoorDash, Lyft, Home Depot, and Wayfair have cut DEI employees at a greater rate than other team members when they conducted layoffs. This is even though most Americans support DEI, according to a recent Washington Post poll. But there is a strong correlation between DEI support and political affiliation.

Thirty-four percent of Republicans support DEI, compared to 84 percent of Democrats. However, pollsters found that when they replace the acronym “DEI” with a definition, support jumps to 49 percent of Republicans and 91 percent of Democrats. Here’s the definition pollsters used: “Programs to hire more employees from groups that are underrepresented in their workforce, such as racial and ethnic minorities and people with disabilities and to promote equity in the workplace.”

When you take a look at red counties versus blue counties, you’ll note that rural areas–those more likely to buy from Tractor Supply Co.–are much more likely to be Republican-leaning. Putting a strong focus on DEI is likely to be less popular than if your customer base is in a blue city.

So, to be honest, pulling back on DEI is probably the smarter thing to do for a company focused on more conservative clients. Instead, Tractor Supply reminded people about the other organizations and causes they have supported:

“It is imperative to us that our customers’ hard-earned dollars are taking care of our Team Members and the communities we all love. As you supported us, we have invested millions of dollars in veteran causes, emergency response, animal shelters, state fairs, rodeos and farmers markets. We have also invested in the future of rural America. We are the largest supporter of FFA and have longstanding relationships with 4-H and other educational organizations.” What should you learn from this?

Strong political positions are risky. They are risky for your employees and for your clients. No matter the position you take, you’ll offend someone. That may be OK with you–and it certainly is with a lot of business owners. If you want to remain more neutral, that’s understandable. But if you do want to take a strong position, listen to your customers and your staff before you do. It’s always more difficult to change your position than not to take one in the first place.

Commenting on a post about Tractor Supply Co., attorney and compliance officer Laurie Kelly said, “Changing its positions on these topics is delicate and possibly problematic, especially if the messaging isn’t done right. But this is part of a growing movement … companies aligning their positions and programs more closely to their core business. And I firmly believe you can do the right thing, care for others, and live and work with integrity without three- (or more) letter programs. Not saying they’re necessarily bad, just that those programs can be problematic in and of themselves, especially when they go way beyond a company’s mission and what it does well.”

As Kelly said, you don’t need to display pride flags on your website to support your LGBTQ employees. In fact, a study from MIT found that companies that loudly proclaimed their support for Black Lives Matter didn’t increase the percentage of Black employees. These companies had “20% fewer Black employees on average than companies that did not make similar pledges and statements.” It would be interesting to see a similar study on LGBTQ issues. The law requires you to treat all employees equally. You have to hire the best person for the job. This is true regardless of your political position. Focusing on making your employees comfortable and your customers happy is a winning combination. Focusing on politics will get you called out by someone–and if that organization has enough clout, it can damage your business.

By all means, do what you think is best for your business, but make sure you decide carefully. Backpedaling is hard.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.