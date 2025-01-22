Trump Just Announced That Andrea Lucas Will Lead the EEOC. Here’s What That Could Mean for Your Workplace

Andrea Lucas’s appointment will bring about big changes in employment law and policy. It will also bring big lawsuits.

President Trump has appointed Andrea Lucas (no relation of mine, I swear) to head the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). She has served on the committee since 2020, when she was appointed by President Trump.

Our employment civil rights laws are a matter of individual rights. We must reject the twin lies of identity politics: that justice is measured by group outcomes and that civil rights exist solely to remedy harms against certain groups. This could indicate less of an emphasis on disparate impact claims, where a policy is neutral on its face but impacts a particular group at a different rate. It also signals an endorsement of the removal of “background circumstances” when it comes to majority group discrimination. There is a current Supreme Court case pending that will determine whether a member of a majority group has to reach a higher burden of proof to prove illegal discrimination than a minority member. If the Supreme Court rules that all employees must meet the same standard — which, given the current makeup of the court, I fully expect to happen — combined with an EEOC that focuses on the individual rather than the group, I expect we’ll see an increase in lawsuits from majority members claiming discrimination.

Sex-based rights Lucas also has been a champion of sex-based rights, rather than gender identity-based rights. She states that one of her priorities is “defending the biological and binary reality of sex and related rights, including women’s rights to single‑sex spaces at work.” Combine this with Trump’s executive order on sex—which states It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality. —and it’s likely you will find very different rules forthcoming for things such as bathroom access. The EEOC has previously endorsed and required bathroom access based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

Court challenges ahead The court challenge on majority group discrimination lawsuits will be heard very soon, on February 26. Sex-based versus gender-identity rights will undoubtedly be challenged in court cases as well. In other words, it’s going to be a bumpy and insecure road for employers. You basically have to guess on how things will play out in the court system, and hope you aren’t the one sued for your choices. Employment attorney Eric Meyer posted his advice on LinkedIn. He said:

“ Examine DEI programs : Review your DEI initiatives to ensure they comply with federal anti-discrimination laws and related employment opportunities are merit-based.

: Review your DEI initiatives to ensure they comply with federal anti-discrimination laws and related employment opportunities are merit-based. “ Keep your head on a swivel : With a new acting chair, some forms of bias may draw greater EEOC scrutiny than others. But don’t abandon employees in other protected classes. Trust me. Judges and juries especially abhor ALL forms of unlawful discrimination.

: With a new acting chair, some forms of bias may draw greater EEOC scrutiny than others. But don’t abandon employees in other protected classes. Trust me. Judges and juries especially abhor ALL forms of unlawful discrimination. “Remember state and local laws: The EEOC’s positions and priorities may not always align with state and local discrimination laws, which also govern your workplace.” This is solid advice to keep in mind as you move forward in 2025.

