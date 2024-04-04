United Just Asked Pilots to Take Unpaid Leave. It’s Actually a Very Smart Move

United had to make a tough decision when Boeing planes weren’t delivered on time. Unpaid leave can be a minefield, but United’s handling of the situation offers key lessons to other business owners.

Potential t-shirt slogan for United Airlines pilots: “The CEO of Boeing stepped down, and all I got was this lousy furlough.”

Because of delays with ordered Boeing aircraft, United simply doesn’t need as many pilots. As a result, they recently asked pilots to volunteer to take unpaid time off.

These delays were caused by attempts to resolve serious issues with safety and aircraft reliability at Boeing. CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024; chairman of the board Larry Kellner is also resigning; and the CEO of the commercial airplane unit, Stan Deal, is already gone. While United isn’t responsible for any of this, it does impact their business. In other words, you can do everything right, but a problem at a vendor company can mess up your revenue and workforce needs. United is responding with a voluntary furlough program. Is this a great way to handle labor issues?

Furloughing employees When you don’t need as many employees as you currently have but believe that this is a temporary situation, a furlough can be a better option than a layoff. Instead of terminating employees, you have employees take time off, unpaid.

Of course, employees don’t like to have to take unpaid time off, but many would prefer a week of unpaid time to losing their job altogether. Some companies allow furloughed employees to use their vacation time to cover the furlough, which results in the employee not losing out on pay.

However, there are strict rules around furloughing employees–especially if they aren’t receiving PTO. Airline pilots are paid by the flight hour, so if they don’t fly, they don’t get paid; that’s pretty easy. But you probably have several salaried, exempt employees. Exempt employees, with a few exceptions, have to receive the same pay every week, regardless of the number of hours they work.

For these employees to be on an unpaid furlough, you have to make sure they don’t work at all during the week. They must be paid for the whole week if they do any kind of work during that time. The Department of Labor explains: An employer must pay an exempt employee the full predetermined salary amount “free and clear” for any week in which the employee performs any work without regard to the number of days or hours worked. However, there is no requirement that the predetermined salary be paid if the employee performs no work for an entire workweek.

So, you can’t furlough your exempt employees for just two days out of the week, or say they’re furloughed but ask them to pop in for one meeting. Doing so means you must pay them for the full week.

If you want to furlough exempt employees, I also recommend turning off their access to email and company phones and computers. Then they can’t voluntarily do work, which will also require you to pay them. Non-exempt employees are paid for by the hour, so you can furlough them for a single day or even less, if you’d like.

Is a furlough the right thing to do? In United’s case, they seem to expect that at some point in the near future, Boeing will deliver the aircraft, and they will need these pilots again. Will they see some pilots quit over this? Possibly. Southwest is pausing hiring for the same reason, and other airlines are evaluating their financial situation. So for United, the risk of large numbers of pilots quitting because of this furlough is probably low. For your company, the risk of losing employees due to a furlough may also be low, or it may be high. You need to look at what is happening with your competitors before deciding that this is cost-effective.

Furloughing can also damage employee morale, which can end up costing you more in the long run. However, if your employees are (pardon the pun) on board with the temporary lack of pay and work because they understand the other option is termination, then they may be more supportive.

If you want to go the furloughing route, you need to first ensure that you aren’t wasting money in other areas–especially executive pay and bonuses. Nothing says “we don’t care about our employees” like furloughing employees while giving yourself a big bonus. United is doing the smart thing by asking for volunteers. Some people may actually appreciate the extra time off, and letting those people choose to take unpaid time can go a long way toward maintaining good relationships.

If you don’t get enough volunteers, work with HR and your employment counsel to determine who to furlough. Your criteria should be fair and legal. You also want to maintain key functions at all times.

Hopefully, you won’t ever be in a financial position where you need to reduce your headcount temporarily. But if you are, a furlough can be an effective way to get through the tough spot.

