Why Every Manager Needs to Watch the Dystopian Workplace Drama ‘Severance’

The dystopian workplace depicted in ‘Severance’ isn’t actually that different from your workplace. You should watch … and learn.

A desk in the Macrodata Refinement division at Lumon Industries, one of several rooms from the show that was featured as part of Apple TV+s Severance experience in San Diego, CA.

Severance, AppleTV’s show about the workplace, launches a long-anticipated second season on Friday.

While it’s a workplace show, it’s definitely about a different kind of workplace. Employees at Lumon, the company featured in the show, have their workplace memories separated from their outside memories. Their work selves (“innies”) don’t know what their evening and weekend selves (“outies”) do. Their work lives are completely separate from their home lives. Now, of course, there is something sinister going on, but I don’t want to give away any spoilers. Just know that it’s not a workplace utopia. Having a complete wall between work and home isn’t the panacea the employees were led to believe. And you should watch it with manager eyes.

Everything is connected While it seems like it would be nice if nothing from work ever affected your home life and vice versa, the reality is it does. If your workplace is toxic, it will stress out your home. If your home life is toxic, it will stress out your workplace. In theory, the Lumon employees should have no spill-over between the two halves of their lives, but they do. You can’t compartmentalize so thoroughly that things don’t seep through. As a people manager, you need to understand that what you do at work affects your employees deeply – positively or negatively. You can’t yell at someone and shrug it off because “it’s not personal; it’s business.” It affects people.

Likewise, if you are a kind and understanding boss, it will affect your employees outside of work. You have the ability to be a force for good in other people’s daily lives. ‘Severance’ shows how dependent employees are on their jobs One of the characters, Helly (played by Britt Lower), absolutely hates her severed job and wants to quit, but her outside self wants to continue. In the show, the rules are that both sides of you have to agree before you can quit. While that may seem like a ridiculous thing to apply to the real non-severed world, it actually happens more than you think.

People stay at jobs they utterly hate and find completely toxic because their outside selves have needs – like rent and groceries. And heaven forbid you have a kid who needs braces. Quitting a job isn’t an option. Yes, your employees can find new jobs, but job hunting isn’t super easy in many cases. It can take months or years to find a new job. In the meantime, your employees depend on you. And, to be honest, you depend on them. You don’t get paid if people don’t do their work. They trust you to provide them a paycheck. You trust them to do the work that helps you bring in your paycheck.

When you think about how integral jobs are to people’s outside lives, it should put some pressure on you to ensure a good workplace. ‘Severance’ reminds us to explain the big picture I’ve tried to avoid spoilers, but here’s a big one: The severed employees have no idea what roles they play in the company. It’s a lack of understanding that leads them into a little rebellion. When you keep things too close to the vest, employees don’t understand why they do what they do. Presumably you aren’t doing the sketchy things Lumon is doing, but employees do better when they understand the big picture.

You also lose out on ideas when you limit what people can know. Maybe Adam Scott’s character, Mark, would think of an idea that could transform Lumon for the better if only he knew what was going on! But management has opted to keep him and everyone else in the dark. Siloed employees tend to struggle to solve problems other teams have solved – because no one has told them the solution already exists. And they don’t look for creative solutions because they don’t know how it will impact other areas. I have no idea where season 2 of Severance will take us, but I can guarantee that managers should watch the show and think about how their choices affect employees. And, how that, in turn, affects you as a manager. The last thing you want is an employee rebellion. And remember, your employees don’t have “outie” selves that can force them to come back to work, as those in Severance do.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.