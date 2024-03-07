Why Medicaid Cuts May Affect Your Business

Without paid caregivers, the burden will be on your employees to care for medically complex children as well as aging parents.

Indiana is cutting Medicaid payments to family caregivers.

This may seem about as far from a business concern as you could have, but in fact, the opposite is true. Employees who don’t have proper caregivers for their medically complex children will find themselves under tremendous stress and pulled in multiple directions.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Jennifer Erp, a school counselor in Texas, has an adult son, Braden, who has autism and intellectual disabilities. As a school counselor and mom of a disabled child, Erp sees all sides of the issue. She told me that Medicaid cuts to family caregivers will be devastating. “My own son doesn’t have complex medical issues, but went through approximately 14 caregivers due to his severe behaviors when he was younger,” she says. “The amount of missed work I had due to him getting asked to leave daycare centers or having babysitters quit impacted my upward mobility.”

And while Erp’s son didn’t need complex medical care, she knows that that type of care is desperately needed. She says, “I have many friends who have children with complex medical needs, and they can’t find paid caregivers. Not even finding one skilled enough to handle their children, but finding anyone at all is a challenge. Anytime there are cuts to Medicaid, it is always children and adults with disabilities who pay the biggest price.”

Children–whether toddlers or adults–who require complex care won’t stop needing care just because Medicaid will no longer pay family members to take care of them. The families will just have to outsource that care, and as Erp said, finding skilled caregivers is almost impossible right now. So, what will happen without Medicaid income and without skilled caregivers? Unpaid labor means more stress on parents and business owners

Kacey Poynter, an Indiana resident receiving pay for her two-year-old medically complex son, told the New York Times that she will likely return to work. But she will still have to care for her son all day while her husband works, and then he will take over while she goes to work. This will put additional stress on both parents, which will likely result in additional work-related challenges. The dad will no longer be able to work late hours if needed, as he’ll have to rush home for his second shift. Poynter will arrive at work after having already put in a full day of caregiving. Both will essentially be working two full-time jobs. Today, there are 53.5 million unpaid caregivers for adults and children with medical needs. The vast majority are women. The state is counting on people acting like Poynter and taking the costs of a medically complex child on herself and her family. This may be free to the state, but not to Poynter and her family. In addition to unpaid labor, caregivers have substantially worse health than people who aren’t caring for medically complex children or older adults.

If families can hire outside help, that would of course be great. But as Erp stated, there’s already a caregiver shortage. The number of available home care workers continues to drop in relation to the number of people who need care. And the population keeps aging–all the Baby Boomers will be of retirement age by 2030, which means more caregivers will be needed by the elderly, making it even more difficult for people like Poynter to find in-house care for her son. Even home health care businesses won’t benefit

If your business provides home health care, you may think times are flush, given that more people now need care. But finding employees may be extremely difficult. And if the state is paying those carers, you may not be making any money.

Rebecca Goldbach, an EEO specialist with 30 years of HR experience and the mother of a medically complex child, struggles to find carers because her state only pays $0.67 per hour above minimum wage. Goldbach explains that the state doesn’t require any specific skills, but the job is nevertheless skilled and difficult. She says, “As long as the attendant is over 18 and can pass a criminal background check, they are hirable. [The pay] makes it very difficult to attract and retain a caregiver who is going to be performing tasks like changing diapers, performing g-tube feedings, administering some medications, lifting heavy people with mobility challenges in and out of wheelchairs, bathing, and performing other Activities of Daily Living [ADLs].”

As any hiring manager can tell you, you won’t be able to keep employees if you don’t pay enough. And this affects the family caregivers’ work. Goldbach explains, “With so many other employers able to offer higher wages for less demanding work, keeping people around is difficult. I’ve had gaps of 6-8 weeks between caregivers.” Cuts like this will lead to problems with elder care as well

While Indiana’s cuts focus on full-time paid family caregivers, continued cuts may lead to other problems for your employees. Particularly, employees who have aging parents.

Jennifer Cain Birkmose, co-founder and chief executive of VivaValet, a Chicago-based company that provides services to older adults, says, there is a “deep-seated concern” for about how employees with aging parents may be affected in future. “The shrinking health care workforce and the diminishing dependency ratio, projected to reach three available caregivers for every older adult by 2040, only compound this apprehension,” she notes. If your employees cannot find paid caregivers for their aging parents, what can they do? Family caregivers, who are most often women, will have to pull back on their careers. As Erp said above, her son’s needs meant that her career couldn’t advance because she had to take extraordinary time out for her child’s well-being.

If you want to support your employees, legally, you have some obligations if your employees qualify for FMLA leave to care for family members. But you can support your employees who have caregiving duties in other ways. Ensure you allow them as much flexibility as possible, including remote work. And understand that the caregiver duties for medically complex children and aging parents won’t continue forever. As Poynter says about her medically fragile son, “Tomorrow is not promised for them.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.