Sponsored Content
Make 2025 the Year You Go Big
Three Tips for bigger, bolder goal setting
With the new year quickly approaching, many small business owners and entrepreneurs are looking to set goals. As the years go by, it can be challenging to break out of past goal-setting patterns – especially if the goals you set last year paid off. Still, evolving your approach keeps your business fresh and challenges you to think of new ways to grow.
Stuck in need of inspiration? Here are several tips for setting your business up to “go big” in 2025.
Create a Collaborative Environment
When it comes to setting goals, the environment in which you do so matters. To produce goals that will resonate with your organization, the first step should be to create a comfortable space that promotes teamwork and inspiration. Such an atmosphere encourages judgement-free collaboration, fosters the ability to think outside of the box, and sparks lively discussion.
A collaborative environment can be cultivated by inviting feedback, leading by example, and celebrating goals and ideas that require teamwork to achieve big wins. You will also want to clearly define roles and responsibilities and set expectations for the planning session to help ensure that collaboration remains focused and effective.
Let Go of Fear
Fear can be a barrier to setting big goals, but don’t let that stand in the way of your goal setting. Before the new year starts, identify and acknowledge the fears getting in the way of your small business’ success and encourage your team to do the same. Having this discussion can clear the way to a positive mindset that allows you to visualize success and then establish the goals to get there.
Fear can hold you back in a myriad of ways – sometimes, you may not even realize it. When you think you’ve landed on a goal, ask yourself if it raises any alarms or concerns. If it doesn’t you may not be pushing your goal setting to aim bigger.
For example, every year, The UPS Store strives to reach new heights and raise our standards for a winning parade appearance at the Rose Parade®. For the upcoming 2025 parade, our team developed the “Helping Dreams Take Flight” float, featuring a colossal mother pterodactyl helping her two babies “take flight” over Pasadena. A dynamic vision set in the time when dinosaurs roamed will be brought to life through animatronics, steaming volcanoes, and active flowing waterfalls. Coming up with this interesting concept would not have been possible without first overcoming the fear of innovation.
Maintain a Forward-Looking Mindset
Going into 2025, it’s important to acknowledge the hardships and uncertainties your small business has faced. To be successful in the coming year, don’t wallow in what went wrong or what may have happened that didn’t go accordingly to plan for too long. Try to focus on the future and prepare for next year’s opportunities instead – a forward-looking mindset is what makes the change.
One way to maintain a proactive attitude is actively researching relevant information and insights about emerging trends. Keeping up with industry news enables you to understand your customers and better target their needs. You can also utilize last year’s data to anticipate customer needs and develop strategies for potential disruptions. Additionally, embrace new ideas and be open to learn continuously. These methods will not only help your business set big goals but also lead to attaining them by positioning yourself for sustainable growth.
While it’s easy to slip into your usual goal-setting pattern, practicing these three tips from the start can support you in driving home more creative ideas to differentiate your business and building your brand in the new year.
