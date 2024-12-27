Make 2025 the Year You Go Big

With the new year quickly approaching, many small business owners and entrepreneurs are looking to set goals. As the years go by, it can be challenging to break out of past goal-setting patterns – especially if the goals you set last year paid off. Still, evolving your approach keeps your business fresh and challenges you to think of new ways to grow.

Stuck in need of inspiration? Here are several tips for setting your business up to “go big” in 2025. Create a Collaborative Environment When it comes to setting goals, the environment in which you do so matters. To produce goals that will resonate with your organization, the first step should be to create a comfortable space that promotes teamwork and inspiration. Such an atmosphere encourages judgement-free collaboration, fosters the ability to think outside of the box, and sparks lively discussion. A collaborative environment can be cultivated by inviting feedback, leading by example, and celebrating goals and ideas that require teamwork to achieve big wins. You will also want to clearly define roles and responsibilities and set expectations for the planning session to help ensure that collaboration remains focused and effective.

Let Go of Fear Fear can be a barrier to setting big goals, but don’t let that stand in the way of your goal setting. Before the new year starts, identify and acknowledge the fears getting in the way of your small business’ success and encourage your team to do the same. Having this discussion can clear the way to a positive mindset that allows you to visualize success and then establish the goals to get there. Fear can hold you back in a myriad of ways – sometimes, you may not even realize it. When you think you’ve landed on a goal, ask yourself if it raises any alarms or concerns. If it doesn’t you may not be pushing your goal setting to aim bigger. For example, every year, The UPS Store strives to reach new heights and raise our standards for a winning parade appearance at the Rose Parade®. For the upcoming 2025 parade, our team developed the “Helping Dreams Take Flight” float, featuring a colossal mother pterodactyl helping her two babies “take flight” over Pasadena. A dynamic vision set in the time when dinosaurs roamed will be brought to life through animatronics, steaming volcanoes, and active flowing waterfalls. Coming up with this interesting concept would not have been possible without first overcoming the fear of innovation.