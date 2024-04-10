3 Pitching Lessons a First-Time Founder Learned From Her ‘Shark Tank’ Experience

The Sharks turned down Veon Brewster’s pitch for her baby bottle monitors, but she found the experience valuable in other ways.

Deals don’t always work out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still win–especially on Shark Tank.

Veon Brewster recently landed a spot on the show to pitch her startup Veba, a baby milk monitor that tracks the freshness of breast milk. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, Veba officially went to market in August 2023, selling its product direct-to-consumer on its website. Prior to that, the company participated in the TechStars accelerator program in February 2023, where Brewster first connected with Shark Tank producers. Seven months later, the entrepreneur found herself in front of the Sharks in September, and her experience in the Tank aired on April 5.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

While the brand didn’t cut a deal with any of the Sharks, it still found benefits of the “Shark Tank effect,” Brewster says, which not only gave Veba great media exposure to potential new customers but also valuable pitching experience. Brewster says Veba has seen a noticeable uptick in customers since the episode’s premiere and received overwhelmingly positive support on social media and its website. Many entrepreneurs have reported major lifts in revenue after premiering on the show: Inc.com reported a few businesses experiencing lifts in annual revenue, one as much as 1,400 percent, after it appeared on Shark Tank and left empty-handed.

In this case, the Sharks–Mark Cuban, Emma Grede, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec– were too skeptical of the problem Veba aims to solve, but Brewster still came away from the experience with valuable lessons. Convey the right narrative

With this opportunity, Veba needed to appeal to both the Sharks and the viewers of the show, Brewster explains. With traditional investors, she might have been able to get more technical regarding the science and mechanics behind her product, but for Shark Tank, she knew she needed a narrative. Specifically, she needed a pitch that told a story that could strike a chord with people watching the show–because that’s what she believes producers are inevitably looking for when they place episodes. Not all founders who come to the Tank end up with airtime, after all.

So, Brewster focused on the brand’s human impact. “When we told that story, we told our personal story,” Brewster says. She described the challenge of tracking the freshness of her breast milk, something she learned many moms who breastfeed struggle to do. “This was our pain point that we were dealing with silently. And then we discovered, ‘Wait a minute, all parents are dealing with this pain point.’ So telling that narrative… is really what [we] drove home in our pitch.” Quantify the pain point

Since Veba is a brand working to solve an issue that women primarily face, Brewster says it’s naturally harder to get male investors to relate to the product. So, she highlighted how much energy women waste when they have to throw away milk that they spend hours pumping and also pointed to statistics about global infant deaths due to foodborne illnesses and how expired milk plays into those statistics to illustrate the potential impact of her product. Brewster says she spent two months practicing and perfecting Veba’s pitch to make sure she could share her most important points in her allotted time and save space for questions. Having the right answers, numbers, and projections to show–especially when Mark Cuban asks a tough question–makes a presentation stronger and helps presenters sound more confident.

Highlight yourself as an expert The key factor that can drive a pitch home, Brewster says, is highlighting a founder’s personal experience because it’s a huge part of the brand’s origin story. Brewster did this on Shark Tank by not only sharing her experience as a mom, but also adding that she’s getting a PhD in computer engineering and has worked in tech for more than 18 years–all of which aids to the credibility when a Shark, or any investor, asks why she’s the right founder for the brand, and thus their investment.