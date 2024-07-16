Ahead of Prime Day, Target Circle Week Helped Brands Boost Sales. Amazon Sellers Saw Drawbacks
Business owners who sell with both Amazon and Target might have seen sales dip because of Amazon’s pricing algorithm and Target’s week of discounts.
Businesses that sell on both Target’s website and Amazon may have seen a dip in sales revenue recently due to a conflict between the two platforms’ algorithms.
Target Circle Week, the Minneapolis-based retailer’s week-long discount event that ran from July 7 through 13, gave brands an opportunity to drive sales by cutting prices on products. But some brands participating in the event saw an unintended consequence, CNBC reported: When Target listed participating brands, some products were listed at the sale price, not their original fixed price with the percentage-discount applied. In prior Circle Weeks, Target listed prices as the latter. Because of the way Target listed discounted items this year, Amazon’s pricing tool picked up the lower price at Target, forcing those brands to lose the coveted “buy box” on their Amazon listings.
The buy box is the one-click “add to cart” button that appears on a product listing. Nearly all (98 percent) of Amazon sales are made through the buy box, the Federal Trade Commission says, and it is often algorithmically assigned by Amazon to the business offering the lowest price on a product.
This is not the first time that business owners have run into this problem. The one-click buy option disappears when a product is available for a lower price through a different vendor, like Target or Walmart. Kelly Rundle, CEO of Atlanta-based Amazon account manager Simply Sales, told Inc. in 2018 that in these instances, instead of “add to cart,” the yellow button will say “see all buying options” — a phenomenon she calls “buy-box suppression.”
Business owners can only gain their buy box back if they lower the price of their product on Amazon to match a discounted rate offered elsewhere — such as a competitor like Target. If business owners leave the price as-is, they risk losing the sale and visibility on Amazon until the outside promotion is over.
Buy box frustration has only grown over the years, leading the FTC to file a lawsuit against Amazon in September 2023. The FTC alleges that the buy box algorithm is one way that Amazon harms “both the tens of millions of American households who regularly shop on Amazon’s online superstore and the hundreds of thousands of businesses who rely on Amazon to reach them.” The lawsuit accuses Amazon’s buy box process as a form of anti-discounting and alleges that the company internally recognizes that “eliminating a seller from the buy box causes that seller’s sales to ‘tank.’ “
This summer has increasingly become a season piled with sales events. While Prime Day might have set the tone for aggressive discounting when it launched in 2015, Target, Walmart, Temu, and even TikTok Shop are among the online retailers that have since brought competing sales events to bat with Amazon. For business owners who sell on any combination of e-commerce platforms, the buy box algorithm presents an ongoing challenge.
Corey Ganim, founder of Charlotte, North Carolina-based wholesale redistributor BrandRocket, told Inc. last September: “If you’re going to sell on Amazon, you have to ‘earn the buy box’ to make sales….That’s pretty much common knowledge.”
