Ahead of Prime Day, Target Circle Week Helped Brands Boost Sales. Amazon Sellers Saw Drawbacks

Businesses that sell on both Target’s website and Amazon may have seen a dip in sales revenue recently due to a conflict between the two platforms’ algorithms.

Target Circle Week, the Minneapolis-based retailer’s week-long discount event that ran from July 7 through 13, gave brands an opportunity to drive sales by cutting prices on products. But some brands participating in the event saw an unintended consequence, CNBC reported: When Target listed participating brands, some products were listed at the sale price, not their original fixed price with the percentage-discount applied. In prior Circle Weeks, Target listed prices as the latter. Because of the way Target listed discounted items this year, Amazon’s pricing tool picked up the lower price at Target, forcing those brands to lose the coveted “buy box” on their Amazon listings.

The buy box is the one-click “add to cart” button that appears on a product listing. Nearly all (98 percent) of Amazon sales are made through the buy box, the Federal Trade Commission says, and it is often algorithmically assigned by Amazon to the business offering the lowest price on a product. This is not the first time that business owners have run into this problem. The one-click buy option disappears when a product is available for a lower price through a different vendor, like Target or Walmart. Kelly Rundle, CEO of Atlanta-based Amazon account manager Simply Sales, told Inc. in 2018 that in these instances, instead of “add to cart,” the yellow button will say “see all buying options” — a phenomenon she calls “buy-box suppression.”

Business owners can only gain their buy box back if they lower the price of their product on Amazon to match a discounted rate offered elsewhere — such as a competitor like Target. If business owners leave the price as-is, they risk losing the sale and visibility on Amazon until the outside promotion is over.