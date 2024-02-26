People walk past the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2024, as Justices are set to make a decision on landmark cases over social media content moderation. Photo: Getty Images

Business owners' rights to advertise products and speak out on public matters has historically been protected under the First Amendment as commercial speech. The rise of social media has brought controversy to how far those protections should stretch, who should be the ones to moderate, and when it's considered censorship.

That's the debate behind two proposed laws in Texas and Florida that have made their way to the Supreme Court, both of which allege social media sites like Twitter and YouTube of censoring conservative viewpoints and motion to forbid the platforms from removing such content.

Texas House Bill 20, passed in 2021, allows social media entities to censor their sites by removing content or suspending accounts without notifying the user. State courts blocked the law in the Fifth Circuit court of appeals.

On the flip side, Florida Senate Bill 7072, also passed in 2021, prohibits media companies from "deplatforming" political and journalism users and classifies doing so as a violation punishable by up to $250,000 per day. It was also blocked in the 11th circuit court by a preliminary injunction made by the state.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a challenge to House Bill 20 in January 2024, and Florida Attorney General Paul Clement challenged his state's bill in November 2023,. Both challenges question whether content-moderation restrictions and individualized-explanation requirements comply with the First Amendment.

The Texas and Florida laws were originally designed to protect conservative views on social media, according to the New York Times, which claimed platforms like Twitter were unjustly removing right-leaning posts. That sparked a debate over whether social media platforms can make editorial judgments: those in favor of the law say it would foster free speech while opponents argue it would enable more hate online. Now, the The Supreme Court has to determine if social media platforms have the same rights to moderate free speech as newspapers and traditional media outlets.

Business owners may have heard about a frustrating online feature "shadow-banning," where platforms limit content visible to the public for seemingly no reason. The consequent effect is brands miss out on opportunities to reach customers and gain visibility on social media. In the past, Twitter has been called out for "account limiting" efforts, which was essentially a 12-hour timeout for users partaking in "potentially abusive behavior" yet relatively unserious offenses.

That may come as a plus, however, for users who wish to see less commercial advertising on social media. "This case threatens to be another expansion of corporate speech rights," Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout told the New York Times. "We should be really wary of expanding corporate speech rights just because we don't like particular laws."