As Women Share Stories on TikTok of Getting Punched in NYC, a Self-Defense Business Sees Increased Demand

Women are taking to TikTok to share what appears to be a pattern of random violence in the global capital. Tsahi Shemesh of Krav Maga Experts says he’s seen a corresponding increase in self-defense sign-ups.

This week, violence against women in New York City has gone viral on TikTok. After multiple women reported being punched while walking around midtown and downtown Manhattan in broad daylight, a local business intends to help them stay safe.

One TikTok influencer, who goes by Halley Kate on the app, posted a video on March 25 saying she was “punched in the face” by a random man near Chelsea; in tears, she showed a large bump on her head. The video now has more than 42 million views. Another user by the name of Mikayla posted a video–which now has 11 million views–a day later, saying a man hit her in the face on her walk home from class at Parsons School of Design. A user named Kendall shared a video on March 27 reporting a similar altercation after walking in Times Square with coworkers and showed a goose-egg lump on her forehead that she says resulted from the attack. More videos populated the app throughout the day and users flooded comments sections, recalling similar instances.

New York City police told NBC News that they are investigating two cases similar to the ones described on TikTok, but could not confirm if they were the same. Despite FBI data suggesting that criminal incidents declined last year, a Gallup poll found that 77 percent of Americans perceive crime rates to be worsening. As a result, more people have become interested in learning how to defend themselves, says Tsahi Shemesh, founder of Krav Maga Experts, an Israeli self-defense studio located in Brooklyn and the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He’s not wrong in his theory: The self-defense industry has grown tremendously in North America, which had the largest global self-defense products market revenue share in 2023, according to Cognitive Market Research, a Chicago-based research firm, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.80 percent from 2023 to 2030.

Shemesh says the volume of inquiries for his classes has increased between 20 and 30 percent since October 2023, and the last few weeks have been especially busy, mainly due to an increased sense of fear in the city. Women, especially, have sought defense training. Shemesh says nearly half of the studio’s students are women, which he notes is high for Krav Maga or any kind of fighting study.

In a class last Thursday, he says three women came to a class without knowing each other and described similar incidents of violence they experienced on the subway. Shemesh has met the increased demand for training. In addition to its existing classes, Krav Maga Experts is hosting a self-defense workshop specifically for public transportation sexual assault on April 14, taught by a female instructor who is also a licensed therapist.

As a business, Krav Maga Experts requires little marketing. Shamesh says, “New York does the marketing for me.” The company has been around since 2014 and has more than 47,000 followers on Instagram.