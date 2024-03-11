At SXSW, the Founders of Olipop, Farmer’s Fridge, and Sakara Life Spoke About Funding Strategies

Fresh food is one of the fastest growing categories in retail according to Deloitte. Two-thirds of United States consumers reported an increase in their fresh food purchases in 2019, and over 60 percent spent at least a third of their grocery budget on fresh food.

The leaders of three brands working to meet that demand — Olipop co-founder Ben Goodwin, Farmer’s Fridge founder Luke Saunders, and Sakara Life co-founder Whitney Tingle — joined Inc. at South by Southwest in Austin on Monday to share how they innovate as more businesses enter the market.

Goodwin’s California-based healthy soda company launched in 2018 and scaled throughout the pandemic, achieving over $40 million in venture-backed funding, and is now valued at over $200 million.

Goodwin says that while finding investors who believe in the mission can be tough, it’s his best advice for scaling successfully: A strong investor, a more modern investor, doesn’t think of the mission as an afterthought…. I think they understand that the operators that are going to be in it for the long haul are going to make decisions from a place that’s constantly keeping what’s truly important in mind.

Goodwin adds that valuable investors are the ones who care about the business personally and analyze the founders for the strength of their operating skills. Saunders echoes the idea that finding investors who are willing to be as mission-driven as founders is hard, which is why it’s crucial to be a good storyteller. “If you can tell your story and tell your vision in a way that connects with somebody and gives them a visceral feeling in their body, they’re that much more likely to remember it and want to invest,” he says.

For Whitney Tingle, co-founder of New York City-based Sakara Life, that telling the story of her cystic acne — a struggle she thought she never would speak about — and her discovery that it wasn’t a skin problem but a gut problem. The solution was easy access to good food, and that’s why she co-founded the company, which sells nutritional supplements and meal plans.

She felt strongly about her brand’s promise to deliver organic ingredients, and needed investors to be equally on board, no matter the cost. When she founded the company in 2012, she knew she didn’t want to have investors ask the brand to stop using organic foods and didn’t stop until she found investors who could agree with her — so much so that one of the brand’s investors eats Sakara Life every day, she says. Tingle says that all business owners should be cautious about taking funding until they find fundraising partners for all elements of a business — not just its operating costs. “Your business model has to align with their business model. Your timeline for having a liquidity event has to align with their timeline for a liquidity event. And I think a lot of early founders don’t realize that.”