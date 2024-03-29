Beyoncé Fans Are Buzzing Over a Rift Between Lyft and Uber

To celebrate the singer’s new album, Uber is running a promotion. It earned some stinging feedback from Lyft.

Uber and Lyft are in a showdown.

Ahead of Beyoncé’s eighth studio album drop today, Uber has offered a 16 percent discount–up to $16, good for one ride–to Beyoncé fans who use the code 16CARRIAGES (the title of one of Beyonce’s new songs) between 9 p.m. and midnight EST from March 28 to March 30.

The ride-share app shared its announcement via X (formerly known as Twitter), to which competitor Lyft replied, “crumbs were left,” implying Uber could have done better. The sass instantly started creating social media buzz among Uber and Lyft users, as well as fans of Beyoncé, collectively known as the BeyHive. An X user replied to Lyft’s sassy comment with a heated suggestion: “Now offer 50% off rides for 3/29 to whack em.” Lyft thought: Lemme upgrade.

Shortly thereafter, Lyft announced a promotion of 50 percent off rides for Beyoncé fans taking rides on March 29 until 11:59 p.m. when they use the code SPAGHETTI24, for up to $20 on just one ride. It added that codes were limited, but more offers would “drop soon” in its tweet.

Bantering with competitors is certainly one way to use social media for brand awareness. In general, having greater traction on social media marketing can be beneficial to converting followers into customers: 38 percent of people have recommended a brand they “like” or follow on a social network, according to a report by Invesp marketing consultancy. And when arguing is done correctly, it can actually be quite effective, says Tracy Dennis-Tiwary in a column for Inc.—and X fights have historically been a source for consumer entertainment. So leveraging the buzz of an argument with brand discounts is a sure way to turn lemons into lemonade.

At midnight on Friday March 29, Beyoncé, who made her name in R&B and pop, officially released her first country album, Cowboy Carter. The album took five years to create, the AP reports, and pays homage to her Austin, Texas roots.