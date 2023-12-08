Even Cat Food Brands Can Get in on the Advent Calendar Craze

The countdown to Christmas is a great way to showcase your brand’s products.

The “12 Days of Cheesemas” advent calendar by Cheese Brothers.. Photo: Courtesy company

Advent–the season when Christians traditionally countdown to Christmas–has gone commercial.

Google Trends reports show that Advent has become more popular among consumer searches over the years, particularly as shoppers get more specific with the gifts they purchase. For businesses, that means a new weird way to showcase products.

Get inspired by these 12 product-based Advent calendars from brands big and small. 1. Cheese

From Barron, Wisconsin-based Cheese Brothers 2. Cat Food

From Nestlé Purina PetCare Fancy Feast, a gourmet cat food brand

3. Rubber Ducks From Tempe, Arizona-based Joyin Store, a national toy and party supply manufacturer

From Williams Sonoma, an e-commerce home goods and furnishings retailer based in San Francisco 5. Candles

From Voluspa, an Irvine, California-based fragrance brand that sells candles and diffusers

6. Gemstones From National Geographic consumer products

From the Funko Store, an Everett, Washington-based brand that manufactures pop culture collectibles, accessories, and toys 8. Jerky

From Man Crates, a male-specific consumer product and gift company

9. Socks From Mattel, designed and engineered by Numskull Designs, a movie merchandising brand

From Mystery Tackle Box by Catch Co, a fishing and outdoor product company 11. Dog Food

From Milk-Bone, a Buffalo, New York-based national dog treat maker