Even Cat Food Brands Can Get in on the Advent Calendar Craze

The countdown to Christmas is a great way to showcase your brand’s products.

BY SYDNEY SLADOVNIK, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT @SYDNEYSLADOVNIK

DEC 8, 2023
cheese-advent-calendar

The “12 Days of Cheesemas” advent calendar by Cheese Brothers.. Photo: Courtesy company

Advent–the season when Christians traditionally countdown to Christmas–has gone commercial.

Google Trends reports show that Advent has become more popular among consumer searches over the years, particularly as shoppers get more specific with the gifts they purchase. For businesses, that means a new weird way to showcase products.  

Get inspired by these 12 product-based Advent calendars from brands big and small. 

1. Cheese

From Barron, Wisconsin-based Cheese Brothers 

cheese-advent-calendar-3_2000x

2. Cat Food  

From Nestlé Purina PetCare Fancy Feast, a gourmet cat food brand

cat-advent-calendar

3. Rubber Ducks

From Tempe, Arizona-based Joyin Store, a national toy and party supply manufacturer

24-rubber-duck-advent-calendar

4. Popcorn

From Williams Sonoma, an e-commerce home goods and furnishings retailer based in San Francisco

popcorn-advent-calendar

5. Candles 

From Voluspa, an Irvine, California-based fragrance brand that sells candles and diffusers

candle-advent-calendar

6. Gemstones 

From National Geographic consumer products 

gemstone-advent-calendar

7. Funko Toys 

From the Funko Store, an Everett, Washington-based brand that manufactures pop culture collectibles, accessories, and toys

the-office-advent-calendar

8. Jerky 

From Man Crates, a male-specific consumer product and gift company

jerky-advent-calendar

9. Socks 

From Mattel, designed and engineered by Numskull Designs, a movie merchandising brand

socks-advent-calendar

10. Fishing

From Mystery Tackle Box by Catch Co, a fishing and outdoor product company

fishmas-advent-calendar

11. Dog Food 

From Milk-Bone, a Buffalo, New York-based national dog treat maker

dog-advent-calendar

12. Gourmet Nuts 

From Sugar Plum, a Forty Fort, Pennsylvania-based snack and treat business

nuts-advent-calendar

 

