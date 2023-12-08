Even Cat Food Brands Can Get in on the Advent Calendar Craze
The countdown to Christmas is a great way to showcase your brand’s products.
BY SYDNEY SLADOVNIK, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT @SYDNEYSLADOVNIK
The “12 Days of Cheesemas” advent calendar by Cheese Brothers.. Photo: Courtesy company
Advent–the season when Christians traditionally countdown to Christmas–has gone commercial.
Google Trends reports show that Advent has become more popular among consumer searches over the years, particularly as shoppers get more specific with the gifts they purchase. For businesses, that means a new weird way to showcase products.
From Barron, Wisconsin-based Cheese Brothers
2. Cat Food
From Nestlé Purina PetCare Fancy Feast, a gourmet cat food brand
3. Rubber Ducks
From Tempe, Arizona-based Joyin Store, a national toy and party supply manufacturer
4. Popcorn
From Williams Sonoma, an e-commerce home goods and furnishings retailer based in San Francisco
5. Candles
From Voluspa, an Irvine, California-based fragrance brand that sells candles and diffusers
6. Gemstones
From National Geographic consumer products
7. Funko Toys
From the Funko Store, an Everett, Washington-based brand that manufactures pop culture collectibles, accessories, and toys
8. Jerky
From Man Crates, a male-specific consumer product and gift company
9. Socks
From Mattel, designed and engineered by Numskull Designs, a movie merchandising brand
10. Fishing
From Mystery Tackle Box by Catch Co, a fishing and outdoor product company
11. Dog Food
From Milk-Bone, a Buffalo, New York-based national dog treat maker
12. Gourmet Nuts
From Sugar Plum, a Forty Fort, Pennsylvania-based snack and treat business
