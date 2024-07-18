Figs Is in Paris — and Making Olympic History

In the 128-year history of the modern Olympics, medical volunteers have never had an official uniform at the Games. Until now.

Over 250 Team USA health care medics and professionals will be wearing sponsored Figs scrubs and medical apparel from July 26 through August 11 for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. Each volunteer will receive a kit with red, white, and blue scrubs, compression socks, a jacket, a jumpsuit, and accessories to wear for the duration of the games.

Figs founder and CEO Trina Spear says this is the first time any country has partnered with a company to outfit a medical team for the Olympics. Figs is spending millions of dollars on the sponsorship. “This is an investment in ensuring that our health care professionals have what they need to go out and support our athletes,” Spear says. “It’s going to change the game for our community. And they deserve it. They deserve to be celebrated in this way.” She adds that Figs and its partnership with Team USA will continue for the Winter Games in Milan in 2026 and through summer 2028 in Los Angeles. Having a global stage like the Olympics is great for visibility and comes inherent with the partnership, but Spear adds that she hopes it inspires the next generation of nurses, surgeons, and professionals that will help “build bodies that break records” more than anything else.

Spear and co-founder Heather Hasson launched Figs in 2010 to revolutionize health care apparel, which was often rather uncomfortable and unfashionable. “That’s why this is so aligned with what we’re doing right now with Team USA and the Olympics,” she says. “Health care professionals have always kind of been in the shadows, they haven’t had that spotlight, and they didn’t have the right gear. They didn’t have that company that’s celebrating them and the work that they do.” Now, the medical team will be outfitted like any other athletic team competing for the United States — a trend Spear hopes other countries will catch onto.

“[Health professionals] provide their expertise, they dedicate their time, their education, all the years of study, to make sure that, in this case, that athletes can perform at the pinnacle of their capabilities,” she says. Landing the Olympic partnership was relatively organic, Spear says, because Hasson was friends with a senior person at Team USA. Over a casual conversation, she asked if anyone outfits the medical team, and discovered medical volunteers historically had to provide their own gear. Spear says Team USA agreed that should change, and the partnership unfolded enthusiastically when both parties decided, “Let’s do something big here. Let’s outfit the medical team behind the athletes as one team and ensure that they get what they need to go out and perform, just like the athletes get what they need to perform.”

For the brand, an Olympic partnership is nothing to sneeze at. Figs had its start in hospital parking lots, where Spear and Hasson would hand out scrubs, hot cocoa, and coffee to nurses getting off their night shifts. That method helped them get direct feedback from their customers, she says, which they channeled again for the Olympics by working with Team USA health care professionals like head physician Gloria Beim on the entire campaign.