Here’s Why Your Company Needs Business Development Representatives

Organizations with business development representatives in their org chart are doing comparatively better than those without.

That’s according to a survey by 6sense. The San Francisco-based research and development company found that 75 percent of BDR organizations have either grown or maintained size in the last year, despite inflationary pressures and rising layoffs.

BDRs are responsible for bringing new opportunities to an organization by building relationships with other businesses. A lot of that work is done with outbound activities, which involves making connections and creating opportunities with businesses outside the organizations’ existing network. That could involve anything from cold calling to having lunch with a prospective client. BDRs typically reports to sales and marketing teams.

According to the survey, business developers credited 85 percent of their focus last year to outbound activities, and 83 percent report that they reach out to more than six contacts on average for outbound prospecting and more than four contacts for inbound. For both inbound and outbound activities, 85 percent of BDRs said they prioritized making multiple relationships with each prospective account, otherwise known as multi-threading.

Even though many companies have had to raise quotas, the survey results indicate that business developers have not only maintained their preexisting goals but are achieving the new figures at the same pace (81 to 90 percent) as last year. But like any employee, BDRs need support. And BDRs reported to 6sense that overall sentiments for feeling supported from leadership have declined from 76 percent in 2022 to 58 percent in 2024 for BDRs.

There are many ways to make employees feel more motivated at work, but business developers are seeking care in the form of direct encouragement, better training, and clear expectations from leadership. Over the last three years, those who have felt that kind of support did in fact achieve higher quotas than their less-supported counterparts.